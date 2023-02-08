Who are the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks?

Quarterback salaries continue to increase at exorbitant rates.

It’s one thing to be the highest-paid player on the team, but how healthy is it for the locker room when the quarterback makes twice as much or three times as much as anyone else on the team?

Here are the NFL’s top 10 average salaried quarterbacks.

Incidentally, Washington’s Carson Wentz is 12th with an average salary of $32,000,000. However, Wentz will most likely be released soon.

Taylor Heinicke’s average salary was $2,375,000, but he will enter free agency this off-season.

Sam Howell’s average salary on his present contract is $1,005,400 per season.

*Salary numbers provided by Over the Cap.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, age 40, Average salary $50,271,667

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers vs. the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)v

Russell Wilson, Broncos, age 35, Average Salary $49,000,000

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, Cardinals, age 26, Average Salary $46,100,000

Kyler Murray Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson, Browns, age 28, Average Salary $46,000,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) avoids the rush of Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, age 28, Average Salary $45,000,000

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball as Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen, Bills, age 27, Average Salary $43,000,000

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass under pressure by Washington defensive end Chase Young (99). Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr, Raiders, Age 32, Average Salary $40,474,160

Derek Carr, Cole Holcomb.(AP Photo/David Becker)

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Age 35, Average Salary $40,000,000

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Age 30, Average Salary $40,000,000

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins, Vikings, Age 35, Average Salary $35,000,000

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

