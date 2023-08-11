Who is highest-paid NFL punter? Here are the top 10 salaries for punters in 2023 season.

Punters have a unique place on a football roster.

Never does a team want to send a punter out on the field, thus giving up on an offensive possession and presenting the ball back to the opponent. In a perfect world, a team's punter would be used extremely infrequently. Still, punters have a place in the NFL, with many having long careers in which they can make millions of dollars.

There is only one punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ray Guy, who finally was inducted almost 30 years after his retirement.

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

Who is the highest-paid punter in the NFL?

The Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson has the distinction of being the league's highest-paid punter, earning $3.67 million a year on a four-year, $14.69 million contract.

Michael Dickson was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018.

2023 NFL punter salary rankings

Here are the punter salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks: $3.67 million (4 years, $14.69 million)

2. Jack Fox, Detroit Lions: $3.49 million (4 years, $13.96 million)

3. Tress Way, Washington Commanders: $3.31 million (4 years, $13.25 million)

4 (tie). Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars: $3 million (4 years, $12 million)

4 (tie). A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders: $3 million (4 years, $12 million)

4 (tie). Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys: $3 million (3 years, $9 million)

7. Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts: $2.9 million (4 years, $11.6 million)

8. Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons: $2.88 million (3 years, $8.5 million)

9. Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco 49ers: $2.8 million (4 years, $11.2 million)

10. Cameron Johnston, Houston Texans: $2.66 million (3 years, $8 million)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest paid NFL punters: See the top punter salaries for 2023 season