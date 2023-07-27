Who is the highest-paid NFL player? Ranking the highest NFL contracts for 2023 season

Who is the highest-paid NFL player? Ranking the highest NFL contracts for 2023 season

Now more than ever, it pays to be an NFL quarterback.

As Justin Herbert proved in his new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, teams place a huge priority on having a top-flight QB under center. Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million contract extension made him the league's highest paid player – surpassing the previous record-holder, Lamar Jackson – at a staggering average annual value of $52.5 million.

Jackson struck a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens in April worth $260 million, just 10 days after Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract. Those three form an elite tier of $50 million players, just ahead of Denver's Russell Wilson, who's making an average of $49 million per season.

According to OverTheCap.com, the NFL's top 15 players in average annual salary are all quarterbacks. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has the highest average salary for a non-QB at $31.7 million.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates the victory against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

Who is the highest-paid NFL player in 2023?

Here is Over The Cap's full list of the top 11 earners in the league by annual average salary:

One player who could soon be joining the list is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who (like Herbert) is looking to negotiate an extension as his rookie contract comes to an end. Because he was a first-round draft pick, the Bengals can exercise their fifth-year option and retain his rights for an additional season.

What about Aaron Rodgers? The four-time MVP was third on the list at $50.2 million under his former contract with the Green Bay Packers, but he just agreed to a new contract with the New York Jets that will lower his salary cap hit and give him a fully guaranteed $75 million over the next two seasons.

Rodgers is tied with Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints with an average salary of $37.5 million, putting them just outside the top 10.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL's highest-paid players: Ranking NFL's biggest contracts in 2023