Who is the highest-paid NFL player? Aaron Rodgers bumps Patrick Mahomes from the top spot

Move over, Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is now the highest-paid player in the NFL after inking a four-year $200 million deal. The back-to-back league MVP and star quarterback returns to the Green Bay Packers after considering retirement or seeking a trade to a new team.

Rodgers now tops the list of highest earners in the NFL based on average annual salary, clearing Mahomes' deal annually by $5 million. Rodgers will bag $50 million a year.

The Rodgers' deal reasserts a basic truth in football: If you want to make the big bucks in the sport, play quarterback.

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel, File)

The top 10 highest-paid NFL players are all quarterbacks. Rodgers tops the list, earning an average salary of $50 million, followed by Kansas City Chiefs’ Mahomes, who gets $45 million a year on a 10-year contract. Third is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has an average salary of $43 million on a six-year contract.

Here is Spotrac.com’s full list of the top 10 earners in the league by annual average salary.

NBA'S TOP EARNERS: Who is the NBA's highest-paid player? Steph Curry, Lebron James lead the pack of top earners

FAREWELL, SEATTLE: Broncos land QB Russell Wilson from Seahawks in blockbuster trade

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

The highest-paid non-quarterback on the list is edge rusher TJ Watt, who earns an average of $28 million on a four-year deal.

Rodgers’ historic contract will also shake up the rankings for highest-paid NFL players accounting for off-the-field earnings, which Forbes tracks every season.

Last year Cowboys QB Dak Prescott topped the list largely due to his massive $66 million signing bonus in combination with the $12 million he made from deals off the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came in at second on the list, but he has since retired.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL's highest paid player: Aaron Rodgers passes Mahomes on 2022 list