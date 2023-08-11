Who is highest-paid NFL kicker? See the top 10 kicker salaries for 2023 season.

It should come as no surprise that the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker of all time, member of the 2010s all-decade team and quite possibly the next kicker to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, earns the most money among his peers.

Tucker and his fellow placekickers have an often thankless job. Miss a field goal or extra point, and a kicker will get ridiculed; make a kick and you're just doing your job. The praise often goes to the offense, which worked to put the ball within range for a makeable field goal.

Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

In August 2022, Tucker became the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, signing a four-year, $24 million contract extension with the Ravens.

Justin Tucker is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro.

2023 NFL kicker salary rankings

Here are the kicker salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: $6 million (4 years, $24 million)

2. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts: $5.62 million (4 years, $22.5 million)

3. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: $5.27 million (5 years, $21.1 million)

4. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: $5.1 million (4 years, $20.4 million)

5. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5 million (4 years, $20 million)

6. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons: $4.85 million (5 years, $24.25 million)

7. Graham Gano, New York Giants: $4.66 million (3 years, $14 million)

8. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders: $4.6 million (4 years, $18.4 million)

9. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: $4.41 million (4 years, $17.65 million)

10. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins: $4.4 million (5 years, $22 million)

