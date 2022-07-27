Who are the highest-paid NFL cornerbacks in 2022? Here's what the Top 32 make.

Every football fan loves a good wide receiver-cornerback duel. High-profile matchups tend to deliver the best soundbites and the wildest moments on and off the gridiron. Cue Richard’s Sherman’s post-game diatribe after swatting a pass from the hands of Michael Crabtree to send the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl in 2013 or then-rookie Jalen Ramsey jawing against notoriously short-tempered Steve Smith.

Cornerbacks have demonstrated the personality and playmaking ability to be among the league’s biggest stars. The elite among them are tasked every week with putting a lid on the most dominant receivers in the game. And they’re being paid handsomely, with some of them, like Jalen Ramsey and Denzel Ward, landing massive contracts.

Who is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL?

The Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander became the highest-paid corner in the NFL by average annual salary. He signed a four-year, $84 million contract that will pay him an average of $21 million a season, according to Over The Cap.

The highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, ranked by salary

Here is Over The Cap's list of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.

1. Jaire Alexander, Packers: $21 million ($84 million over 4 years)

2. Denzel Ward, Browns: $20.1 million ($100.5 million over 5 years)

3. Jalen Ramsey, Rams: $20 million ($100 million over 5 years)

4. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens: $19.5 million ($97.5 million over 5 years)

5. Marshon Lattimore, Saints: $19.4 million ($97 million over 5 years)

6. Xavien Howard, Dolphins: $18 million ($90 million over 5 years)

7. Tre’Davious White, Bills: $17.25 million ($69 million over 4 year)

8. Darius Slay, Eagles: $16.683 million ($50.05 million over 3 years)

T-9. J.C. Jackson, Chargers: $16.5 million ($82.5 million over 5 years)

T-9. Byron Jones, Dolphins: $16.5 million ($82.5 million over 5 years)

11. Carlton Davis, Buccaneers: $14.83 million ($44.5 million over 3 years)

12. Marcus Peters, Ravens: $14 million ($42 million over 3 years)

T-13. Charvarius Ward, 49ers: $13.5 million ($40.5 million over 3 years)

T-13. William Jackson III, Commanders: $13.5 million ($40.5 million over 3 years)

15. Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars: $13.33 million ($40 million over 3 years)

16. Adoree’ Jackson, Giants: $13 million ($39 million over 3 years)

17. Donte Jackson, Panthers: $11.726 million ($35.18 million over 3 years)

18. D.J. Reed, Jets: $11 million ($33 million over 3 years)

T-19. Kendall Fuller, Commanders: $10 million ($40 million over 4 years)

T-19. Darious Williams, Jaguars: $10 million ($30 million over 3 years)

T-19. Ronald Darby, Broncos: $10 million ($30 million over 3 years)

T-19. Stephon Gilmore, Colts: $10 million ($20 million over 2 years)

23. Derek Stingley Jr., Texans: $8.664 million ($34.657 million over

24. Michael Davis, Chargers; $8.4 million ($25.2 million over 3 years)

25. Jeff Okudah, Lions: $8.38 million ($33.5 million over 4 years)

26. Ahmad Gardner, Jets: $8.362 million ($33.45 million over 4 years)

27. Kenny Moore, Colts: $8.325 million ($33.3 million over 4 years)

28. Taron Johnson, Bills: $8 million ($24 million over 3 years)

29. Avonte Maddox, Eagles: $7.5 million ($22.5 million over 3 years)

T-30. Chidobe Awuzie, Bengals: $7.25 million ($21.75 million over 3 years)

T-30. James Bradberry, Eagles: $7.25 million (1-year contract)

32. Desmond King, Texans: $7 million (1-year contract)

