The highest-paid NBA players never to play a game in the league

Signing an NBA contract isn’t a guarantee that you’ll ever play a regular-season game in your career.

Some players who didn’t actually make their dreams come true got paid a nice salary and then went on to continue their basketball journey with a great amount of success. One example: Euroleague champion (and former HoopsHype blogger) Pete Mickeal.

Check out the highest-paid NBA players who never got to play a single minute in the league.

1. Luca Vildoza

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $3,542,789

2. Livio Jean-Charles

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $2,431,080

3. Rade Zagorac

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $2,328,242

4. Eric Griffin

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $1,328,495

5. Romain Sato

JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $1,067,328

6. Frederic Weis

JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $947,200

7. Sam Clancy

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $913,137

8. Kennedy Meeks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $815,615

8. Jeremy Senglin

Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $815,615

10. Nikita Morgunov

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $672,500

10. Mate Skelin

AP Photo/Darko Bandic

NBA earnings: $672,500

12. Tommy Smith

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

NBA earnings: $620,046

13. Da'Sean Butler

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $473,604

13. Terrico White

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $473,604

15. Pete Mickeal

MUSTAFA OZER/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $453,343

16. Adam Haluska

Ben Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NBA earnings: $427,163

16. Herbert Hill

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NBA earnings: $427,163

18. Brian Chase

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $412,718

19. Damon Bailey

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

NBA earnings: $400,000

20. Arthur Johnson

Terrence Vaccaro/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA earnings: $385,277

