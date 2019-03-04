The highest-paid MLB player of the 2019 season isn't Bryce Harper

Whether you’re a Major League Baseball fan or not, it’s been nearly impossible to avoid the news of superstar Right fielder Bryce Harper and his record-breaking 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper’s mind-boggling agreement surpassed that of Giancarlo Stanton, who had signed a 13-year, $325 million contract extension with the Miami Marlins back in 2014, three years before Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees.

And though both men have agreed to earning more money before age 30 than most of us will probably ever live to see in our lives (Harper is 26 years old, Stanton had just turned 25 at the time of his contract signing), they aren’t the only men in the league scoring big time when it comes to their salaries.

In the 2019 MLB season, 34 players will earn $20 million or higher — eight of which are distributed between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

But the player that will bring in the most money this year won’t find himself on either of those two teams, coming in at a whopping $33.25 million salary for the 2019 season.

Think you know who it is?

Here are the highest-paid MLB players of the 2019 season:

