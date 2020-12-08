The highest-paid Los Angeles Lakers players ever

No team has had as many superstars suit up for them as the Los Angeles Lakers, who have had a who’s who of all-time greats don the purple and gold in the past.

Even so, not all of them have made the big bucks as Lakers.

The late, great Kobe Bryant is the runaway No. 1 player in this ranking of the highest-paid L.A. Lakers players ever. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis should move quickly on this list with their new contracts.

Below, you can check out the highest-paid Lakers ever.

Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108

Money per game: $209,602 Highest Laker salary: $30,453,000 in 2013-14 (No. 1 in the NBA that season) Lakers stats: 25.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.7 FG% in 20 seasons More on Kobe Bryant's earnings

Shaquille O'Neal: $144,749,716

Shaquille O&#39;Neal, Finals MVP, 2001
Shaquille O'Neal, Finals MVP, 2001

Money per game: $227,593 Highest Laker salary: $24,749,999 in 2003-04 (No. 2 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $292,198,327 Lakers stats: 27.0 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.5 bpg, 57.5 FG%, 53.3 FT% in eight seasons More on Shaquille O'Neal's earnings

Pau Gasol: $112,521,353

Money per game: $215,558 Highest Laker salary: $19,285,850 in 2013-14 (No. 8 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $219,784,441 Lakers stats: 17.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 52.0 FG% in seven seasons More on Pau Gasol's earnings

Lamar Odom: $77,459,717

Money per game: $164,457 Highest Laker salary: $14,148,596 in 2008-09 (No. 32 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $115,967,658 Lakers stats: 13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 49.1 FG%, 33.0 3P% in seven seasons More on Lamar Odom's earnings

LeBron James: $73,091,008

Money per game: $511,125 Highest Laker salary: $37,436,858 in 2019-20 (No. 6 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $310,110,980 Lakers stats: 23.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 9.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 50.1 FG% in two seasons More on LeBron James' earnings

Luol Deng: $54,544,067

Money per game: $956,913 Highest Laker salary: $18,000,000 in 2016-17 (No. 33 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $153,520,376 Lakers stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 38.7 FG%, 30.9 3P% in two seasons. More on Luol Deng's earnings

Andrew Bynum: $49,987,258

Money per game: $107,268 Highest Laker salary: $14,900,000 in 2011-12 (No. 27 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $73,460,260 Lakers stats: 11.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.6 bpg, 56.6 FG% in seven seasons More on Andrew Bynum's earnings

Brian Grant: $42,417,734

Brian Grant, Los Angeles Lakers
Brian Grant, Los Angeles Lakers

Money per game: $614,749 Highest Laker salary: $14,848,080 in 2006-07 (No. 24 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $109,842,052 Lakers stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.3 bpg, 49.3 FG% in one season More on Brian Grant's earnings

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: $37,885,176

Money per game: $154,004 Highest Laker salary: $17,745,894 in 2017-18 (No. 56 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $49,880,815 Lakers stats: 11.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.8 FG%, 36.9 3P% in three seasons More on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's earnings

Derek Fisher: $37,509,167

Derek Fisher vs Rajon Rondo
Derek Fisher vs Rajon Rondo

Money per game: $33,853 Highest Laker salary: $5,048,000 in 2009-10 (No. 152 in the NBA that season) Overall career earnings: $64,160,721 Lakers stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.2 FG%, 37.5 3P% in 13 seasons More on Derek Fisher's earnings

