Who is the highest-paid head football coach in the Big Ten?

Earlier today, USA TODAY Sports updated their annual college football coaches salary database with salaries for 122 FBS coaches.

It should come as no surprise that Alabama head coach Nick Saban topped the charts, earning a total of $9,753,211 for the year. While the Big Ten did not have a coach in the top 5, a number of Big Ten coaches were in the upper tier of salaries according to the database.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst recently earned a nearly one million dollar raise that was agreed upon before the season. Where does the Badger coach’s salary rank among other Big Ten coaches? Here is a look at every Big Ten coaches salary as provided by the database:*

*Penn State head coach James Franklin’s total pay number was not included, so he has been omitted from this list.

13. Mike Locksley - Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley calls for a time-out against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $2,538,100

12. Greg Schiano - Rutgers

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Total Pay: $4,000,000

11. Jim Harbaugh - Michigan

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,030,901

10. Bret Bielema - Illinois

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,200,000

9. Tom Allen - Indiana

Jul 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,260,000

8. Paul Chryst - Wisconsin

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,362,750

7. Jeff Brohm - Purdue

Jul 19, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,417,774

6. P.J. Fleck - Minnesota

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during pre game before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,420,000

5. Kirk Ferentz - Iowa

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $5,000,000

4. Scott Frost - Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $5,000,000

3. Mel Tucker - Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Total Pay: $5,566,303

2. Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gestures after his team recovered a fumble against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $5,748,179

1. Ryan Day - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sidelines during the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $6,614,693

