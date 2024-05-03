The highest-paid college football coaches

Change at the top

College football is big business, and the financial side keeps growing. No person at a school tends to reel in more money than the college football coach. For the longest time, Nick Saban held rank as the highest-paid coach, followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Saban’s retirement and the extension for Georgia’s Kirby Smart changes the picture — take a look…

Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers

2024 salary: $6.78 million (apprx.)

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

2024 salary: $9 million (apprx.)

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

2024 salary: $9 million

Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes

2024 salary: $9.5 million

Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers

2024 salary: $9.5 million.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

2024 salary: $11 million

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers

2024 salary: $11.5 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

2024 salary: $13 million

Story originally appeared on List Wire