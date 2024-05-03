The highest-paid college football coaches
Change at the top
College football is big business, and the financial side keeps growing. No person at a school tends to reel in more money than the college football coach. For the longest time, Nick Saban held rank as the highest-paid coach, followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
Saban’s retirement and the extension for Georgia’s Kirby Smart changes the picture — take a look…
Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers
2024 salary: $6.78 million (apprx.)
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers
2024 salary: $9 million (apprx.)
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2024 salary: $9 million
Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
2024 salary: $9.5 million
Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers
2024 salary: $9.5 million.
Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
2024 salary: $11 million
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers
2024 salary: $11.5 million
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
2024 salary: $13 million