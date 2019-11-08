Highest Paid Coaches in the NFL

The massive salaries of the National Football League do not just begin and end with the players. The leader of men, the head coaches on the sidelines, have earned themselves a pretty high yearly salary for their roles for their teams. Here is a list of the five highest-paid head football coaches in the NFL today.

5. Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs)

Unfortunately, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the only coach on this list that has yet to achieve the greatest accomplishment in sports, a Super Bowl victory. Still, for a man who earns $7.5 million a year and with a contract that runs until 2023, it is hard to feel too bad for this coaching legend. Reid has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999 when he took over the spot for the Philadelphia Eagles. He manned Philly's helm for 13 years before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

4. Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints)

Since 2006, Sean Payton has been the head coach for the New Orleans Saints and has become a monumental figure in the city, as the Saints have been a healing factor for the city recovering from Hurricane Katrina. The Super Bowl-winning coach is currently making $9 million a year under his current contract, which does not set to expire until 2023. Even so, it would be hard to imagine Payton coaching any other team not wearing the black, silver, and gold.

3. Jon Gruden (Oakland Raiders)

When Jon Gruden left his comfortable ESPN commentator job to return to the Oakland Raiders, it made headlines for the deal that it took to bring him back. Gruden signed a 10 year, $100 million deal in the off-season prior to the 2018-19 season. The contract also included a no-trade clause, which was put in place as Gruden, who coached Oakland between 1998-2001, was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he would defeat his former team in the 2002 Super Bowl.

2. Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks)

Pete Carroll holds the honor as the oldest head coach in the NFL. Being 68 years old, Carroll has both dominated the collegiate football landscape with his USC Trojan teams of the 2000s, and the NFL landscape with the "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks. Today, Carroll makes $11 million a year and still looks as vibrant and lively as he did in the 1990s.

1. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots)

Surprise, surprise! The highest-paid coach in the NFL is considered by many as the greatest coach the game has ever seen. Since taking over the Patriots in 2000, the Patriots have been the most successful franchise in the major North American professional sports, only missing the postseason three times and winning six Super Bowls during his tenure. This and other reasons are why he is the highest-paid coach with a $12.5 million salary.