The highest and lowest natural elevation in each of the 50 states

From the East to the West, the North and the South...

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock’n’Roll Marathon )

What’s the highest natural elevation in your state? What’s the lowest?

While the United States’ topography provides plenty to marvel at across the map, it’s not uncommon for people to take a proverbial swing and miss when answering those perplexing geographical questions:

A mountain? Some hill, a body of water, a hole, what?

So, let’s take care of this earthly enigma on a little e-hike through the hills, mountains, sea-level dwellings and below, across the U.S.

Alabama

(AP Photo/The Birmingham News, Joe Songer)

Cheaha Mountain: 2,413 feet.

Gulf of Mexico: Sea level.

Alaska

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Denali: 20,310 feet.

Pacific Ocean: Sea level.

Arizona

(USA TODAY Network)

Humphreys Peak: 12,633 feet.

Colorado River: 70 feet.

Arkansas

(AP Photo/Times Record, Kaia Larsen)

Signal Hill: 2,753 feet.

Ouachita River: 55 feet.

California

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Mount Whitney: 14,505 feet.

Death Valley: -282 feet.

Colorado

(Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Mount Elbert: 14,433 feet.

Arikaree River: 3,315 feet.

Connecticut

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mount Frissell: 2,380 feet.

Long Island Sound: Sea level.

Delaware

(AP Photo/The News Journal, Robin Brown)

Ebright Azimuth: 447.85 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

Britton Hill: 345 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Georgia

(AP Photo/The Times, Debbie Gilbert)

Brasstown Bald: 4,784 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Hawaii

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

Mauna Kea: 13,803 feet.

Pacific Ocean: Sea level.

Idaho

(AP Photo / Jackson Hole News & Guide, Bradly J. Boner)

Borah Peak: 12,662 feet.

Snake River: 710 feet.

Illinois

(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Charles Mound: 1,235 feet.

Mississippi River: 279 feet.

Indiana

(USA TODAY Network)

Hoosier Hill: 1,257 feet.

Ohio River: 320 feet.

Iowa

(USA TODAY Network)

Hawkeye Point: 1,670 feet.

Mississippi River: 480 feet.

Kansas

Mount Sunflower: 4,039 feet.

Verdigris River: 679 feet.

Kentucky

(AP Photo/Rhonda Simpson)

Black Mountain: 4,145 feet.

Mississippi River: 257 feet.

Louisiana

(AP Photo)

Driskill Mountain: 535 feet (and only a little over five miles from the location where Bonnie and Clyde met their demise).

New Orleans: -8 feet.

Maine

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Mount Katahdin: 5,268 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Maryland

(USA TODAY Network)

Hoye-Crest: 3,360 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Massachusetts

(AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Mount Greylock: 3,491 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Michigan

(AP, file)

Mount Arvon: 1,979 feet.

Lake Erie: 571 feet.

Minnesota

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Eagle Mountain: 2,301 feet.

Lake Superior: 601 feet.

Mississippi

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Woodall Mountain: 806 feet.

Gulf of Mexico: Sea level.

Missouri

(AP Photo/Kansas City Star, Lee Meyer)

Taum Sauk Mountain: 1,772 feet.

Saint Francis River: 230 feet.

Montana

(AP Photo/The Great Falls Tribune, Erin Madison)

Granite Peak: 12,807 feet.

Kootenai River: 1,800 feet.

Nebraska

(USA TODAY Network)

Panorama Point: 5,429 feet.

Missouri River: 840 feet.

Nevada

(USA TODAY Network)

Boundary Peak: 13,147 feet.

Colorado River: 479 feet.

New Hampshire

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount Washington: 6,288 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

New Jersey

(USA TODAY Network)

High Point: 1.804 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

New Mexico

(USA TODAY Network)

Wheeler Peak: 13,159 feet.

Red Bluff Reservoir: 2,842 feet.

New York

(AP Photo/Mary Esch)

Mount Marcy: 5,344 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

North Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

Mount Mitchell: 6,684 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

North Dakota

(AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)

White Butte: 3,507 feet.

Red River of the North: 750 feet.

Ohio

(USA TODAY Network)

Campbell Hill: 1,549 feet.

Ohio River: 455 feet.

Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Kristi Eaton)

Black Mesa: 4,973 feet.

Little River: 289 feet.

Oregon

(USA TODAY Network)

Mount Hood: 11,249 feet.

Pacific Ocean: Sea level.

Pennsylvania

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Mount Davis: 3,213 feet.

Delaware River: Sea level.

Rhode Island

(USA TODAY Network)

Jerimoth Hill: 812 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

South Carolina

(AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

Sassafras Mountain: 3,563 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

South Dakota

(Chris Huber /Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

Black Elk Peak: 7,242.

Big Stone Lake: 966 feet.

Tennessee

(USA TODAY Network)

Clingmans Dome: 6,643.

Mississippi River: 178 feet.

Texas

(AP Photo/Current-Argus, Valerie Cranston)

Guadalupe Peak: 8,749.

Gulf of Mexico: Sea level.

Utah

(AP Photo/The Spectrum, Jud Burkett)

Kings Peak: 13,528 feet.

Beaverdam Wash: 2,000 feet.

Vermont

(AUSTIN DANFORTH/FREE PRESS, USA TODAY Network)

Mount Mansfield: 4,393 feet.

Lake Champlain: 95 feet.

Virginia

(L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Mount Rogers: 5,729 feet.

Atlantic Ocean: Sea level.

Washington

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock’n’Roll Marathon )

Mount Rainier: 14,411 feet.

Pacific Ocean: Sea level.

West Virginia

(AP photo/Lawrence Pierce/The Charleston Gazette)

Spruce Knob: 4,863 feet.

Potomac River: 240 feet.

Wisconsin

(Glenn Sanderson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, USAT Network)

Timm’s Hill: 1,951 feet.

Lake Michigan: 579 feet.

Wyoming

(AP Photo/Jackson Hole News&Guide, Bradly J. Boner)

Gannett Peak: 13,804 feet.

Belle Fourche River: 3,099 feet.

Story originally appeared on List Wire