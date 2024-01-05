'Highest of highs.' How a Notre Dame football walk-on scored a touchdown in his last game

SOUTH BEND — Chase Ketterer knew he had one shot at the perfect ending.

Going in for his first play of the game in the waning moments of Notre Dame’s 40-8 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State in El Paso, Texas last Friday, the walk-on Notre Dame football running back from nearby New Carlisle, Ind. heard the play call in the huddle. He was taking the handoff.

Ketterer had one thing on his mind.

“There’s no way this is going to be my final play at Notre Dame," Ketterer said, "and I’m not going to score."

Ketterer wouldn’t be denied.

In his last game for the Fighting Irish, the senior scored his lone career touchdown, a 6-yard burst to cap Notre Dame’s impressive win and his determined football career.

On the surface, it was just a late-game touchdown scored by a third-stringer. For Ketterer it was much more.

“I was saying to my parents that 40 years down the line, I might not remember the touchdown, but I’m going to remember everything that happened right after it,” Ketterer said. “The brotherhood is just awesome, and having those guys there for me and being so happy in that moment was awesome.”

As soon as Ketterer crossed the goal line with 2:45 left in the game, the celebration began. As he laid on the ground, offensive lineman Sam Pendleton screamed in his face. Once Ketterer stood up, the nine other players on the field mobbed him.

“Chase did his thing; I’m super proud of him,” fellow running back Jadarian Price said. “He was super excited. He couldn’t even do his celebration because everyone was mobbing him. It was awesome to see everyone excited and see a brother succeed.”

Ketterer said he planned on flashing the “WOPU” hand signal after he scored, which stands for the Walk-on Players Union.

“Honestly, even if I didn’t get mauled, I was pretty blacked out from the moment, so I probably wouldn’t have even been able to do that,” Ketterer joked.

Notre Dame running back Chase Ketterer (27), a former New Prairie High School standout, during Notre Dame football fall camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.

When Ketterer reached the sideline, virtually the entire team was there to celebrate. The touchdown caused starting quarterback Steve Angeli to lift head coach Marcus Freeman into the air. The reaction is the reason why Ketterer will remember that more than the actual touchdown itself.

The score was the culmination of a four-year journey for the New Prairie High alum where he had a successful prep career as an option quarterback. Ketterer joined Notre Dame as a walk-on quarterback in 2020 and was moved to running back shortly thereafter.

Because of his experience running the option, Ketterer carved out a niche running the scout team offense in practice each time the Irish prepared to play Navy.

After not seeing the field as a freshman, Ketterer made two appearances in 2021, recording a tackle on special teams. He didn’t see action in 2022, but became a consistent kickoff team player this season, appearing in 10 games and recording his first rushing attempt in a win over Central Michigan. He would snag his first career reception as well against Tennessee State.

Ketterer's parents, Erica and Chris, were at Sun Bowl Stadium for the big moment. They almost weren't able to make it due to the logistics of traveling to El Paso, but ultimately did. Their trip was rewarded by seeing their son score in a college football bowl game.

“When you see him run onto the field there, especially in the red zone on the 6-yard line, you're just hoping he punches that in," Chris Ketterer said. "With all the hard work and the behind-the-scenes stuff he does, it's nice to see him get the reward for that."

It was just an incredible, "super emotional" moment for Erica Ketterer.

"It was amazing to see the teammates on the sideline just being so happy for him for all his hard work and everything he's put into these four years," she said. "It was an incredible feeling just seeing the players loving him."

After the game, Ketterer’s cell phone was full of messages from people back home. Former teammates, teachers, coaches and friends all reached out to congratulate Ketterer on his big moment.

“The reception has been great,” Ketterer said. “I’m lucky to live in a little town where everyone supports me so much.”

Dec 29, 2023; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame running back Chase Ketterer (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Ketterer will graduate with a degree in finance in May. His hope is to work in an NFL front office someday, combining his passion for football with his academic interests. While he could come back for one more season, Ketterer is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

“Honestly, at this point, I’ve got to end the football career with that moment,” Ketterer said. “The highest of highs you can go out on.”

