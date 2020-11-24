Highest-graded Vikings on offense and defense from the Week 11 loss to the Cowboys
The Vikings got their fans’ hopes up when they won three consecutive games.
But those hopes were surely somewhat dashed after a disappointing loss to Dallas.
Minnesota pulled off some surprising victories during the win streak. The Cowboys coming to U.S. Bank, putting up over 30 points and beating the Vikings made for a surprising defeat.
But there are still some silver linings from this game. The offense looked good against a struggling Dallas defense. The Vikings defense let up too many big plays, but there were some standouts on that side of the ball.
Here are PFF’s highest-graded Vikings on both sides of the ball, starting with the offense:
WR Adam Thielen
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo
PFF grade: 92.7
QB Kirk Cousins
Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 81.0
RB Dalvin Cook
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 76.8
C.J. Ham
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 75.5
Brett Jones
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
PFF grade: 75.0
LB Eric Kendricks
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 90.6
DE Jalyn Holmes
Photo: The Post-Crescent
PFF grade: 83.6
CB Cameron Dantzler
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo
PFF grade: 66.5
D.J. Wonnum
Photo; Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
PFF grade: 65.3
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
PFF grade: 60.3