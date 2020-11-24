Highest-graded Vikings on offense and defense from the Week 11 loss to the Cowboys

The Vikings got their fans’ hopes up when they won three consecutive games.

But those hopes were surely somewhat dashed after a disappointing loss to Dallas.

Minnesota pulled off some surprising victories during the win streak. The Cowboys coming to U.S. Bank, putting up over 30 points and beating the Vikings made for a surprising defeat.

But there are still some silver linings from this game. The offense looked good against a struggling Dallas defense. The Vikings defense let up too many big plays, but there were some standouts on that side of the ball.

Here are PFF’s highest-graded Vikings on both sides of the ball, starting with the offense:

WR Adam Thielen

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

PFF grade: 92.7

QB Kirk Cousins

Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.0

RB Dalvin Cook

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 76.8

C.J. Ham

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 75.5

Brett Jones

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

PFF grade: 75.0

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 90.6

DE Jalyn Holmes

Photo: The Post-Crescent

PFF grade: 83.6

CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

PFF grade: 66.5

D.J. Wonnum

Photo; Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

PFF grade: 65.3

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

PFF grade: 60.3