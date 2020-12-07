Highest graded Vikings from the game vs. the Jaguars

It took more than some Minnesota fans might be comfortable with, but the Vikings eventually took out the Jaguars in overtime.

The Jaguars moved to 1-11 and the Vikings moved to 6-6. It’s safe to say that Jacksonville was the worse team on paper and that Minnesota really didn’t perform to its full potential.

That said, the Vikings needed some players to step up in order to win. Minnesota had a great defensive performance in the second half and the Vikings offense — led by a strong passing game — eventually was too much for the Jaguars defense.

So here are the top qualifiying Minnesota players from the Vikings’ win over the Jaguars, starting with the defense, as compiled by PFF.

CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

PFF grade: 93.0

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 85.8

S Anthony Harris

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

PFF grade: 85.6

S Harrison Smith

Photo: Matt Patterson/AP Photo

PFF grade: 80.1

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

PFF grade: 70.8

S Harrison Hand

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

PFF grade: 66.1

LT Riley Reiff

Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.4

WR Adam Thielen

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

PFF grade: 78.3

RT Brian O'Neill

Photo: Leon Halip/Getty Images

PFF grade: 76.9

RB Dalvin Cook

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 73.0

WR Justin Jefferson

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 72.5

OL Ezra Cleveland

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

PFF grade: 71.4