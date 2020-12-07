Highest graded Vikings from the game vs. the Jaguars
It took more than some Minnesota fans might be comfortable with, but the Vikings eventually took out the Jaguars in overtime.
The Jaguars moved to 1-11 and the Vikings moved to 6-6. It’s safe to say that Jacksonville was the worse team on paper and that Minnesota really didn’t perform to its full potential.
That said, the Vikings needed some players to step up in order to win. Minnesota had a great defensive performance in the second half and the Vikings offense — led by a strong passing game — eventually was too much for the Jaguars defense.
So here are the top qualifiying Minnesota players from the Vikings’ win over the Jaguars, starting with the defense, as compiled by PFF.
CB Cameron Dantzler
Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
PFF grade: 93.0
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 85.8
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
PFF grade: 85.6
Photo: Matt Patterson/AP Photo
PFF grade: 80.1
DE Eddie Yarbrough
Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
PFF grade: 70.8
S Harrison Hand
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo
PFF grade: 66.1
LT Riley Reiff
Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 81.4
WR Adam Thielen
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo
PFF grade: 78.3
RT Brian O'Neill
Photo: Leon Halip/Getty Images
PFF grade: 76.9
RB Dalvin Cook
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 73.0
WR Justin Jefferson
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 72.5
OL Ezra Cleveland
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
PFF grade: 71.4