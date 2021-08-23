Highest-graded returning players for LSU on defense

Less than two weeks before we see the return of Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr and the LSU defense on the field. The countdown continues for the Tigers as they prepare for the UCLA Bruins.

Fall camp wrapped up on Saturday, now all the focus is on opening the regular season on the road. This will be the first true road game to open a season under head coach Ed Orgeron.

Last year the defense was far from the level of expectation and it was on full display from the opening of the 2020 season. Mississippi State air raided their way to the 44-34 victory, as they threw all over the Tigers defense. The defense gave up 40+ points in five of their games. Thus the reason that Daronte Jones is now the defensive coordinator with Bo Pelini being relieved of his duties.

Derek Stingley Jr is looking for a return to 2019 form and Eli Ricks looks to continue his 2020 play. The guys on the edge are looking for a return to dominance in 2021. Plenty of players to watch.

Here are the top returning players in 2021 based on their 2020 PFF grades.

Neil Farrell Jr, Defensive Tackle

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Defensive Grade: 60.0

Glen Logan, Defensive Tackle

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Defensive Grade: 63.5

Andre Anthony, Edge

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

2020 Defensive Grade: 64.8

Josh White, Linebacker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Defensive Grade: 65.1

Jay Ward, Safety

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

2020 Defensive Grade: 66.3

Joseph Evans, Defensive Tackle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Defensive Grade: 67.5

Derek Stingley Jr, Cornerback

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

2020 Defensive Grade: 72.1

BJ Ojulari, Edge

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Defensive Grade: 73.5

Ali Gaye, Edge

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

2020 Defensive Grade: 73.7

Eli Ricks, Cornerback

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

2020 Defensive Grade: 82.8

