Highest-graded returning players for LSU on offense

Fall camp officially wrapped up on Saturday with the second and final scrimmage. All focus turns toward Sept. 4 and the opening game against the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. The first trip to the Rose Bowl during the regular season in LSU Tigers history.

For the team to get off to a hot start in 2021, the offense is going to need to be a step better than they were a season ago. The team finished with 32 points per game, which was 39th in FBS. Newly hired offensive coordinator Jake Peetz is likely looking to far exceed that number. His former boss at Carolina, Joe Brady dialed up 48 points per game for the Tigers in 2019.

The Tigers will trot out quarterback Max Johnson, who led the offense in the final two games of 2020. The offense scored 37 and 53 in those two games. Johnson and Kayshon Boutte were a huge reason for those numbers, especially against Ole Miss in the finale.

A look at the highest-graded offensive players that returned in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus:

Chasen Hines, Offensive Guard

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 63.5

Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

2020 Offensive Grade: 65.4

Austin Deculus, Offensive Tackle

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 67.3

Liam Shanahan, Center

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

2020 Offensive Grade: 68.2

John Emery Jr, Running Back

(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2020 Offensive Grade: 70.0

Tyrion Davis-Price, Running Back

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 72.6

Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

2020 Offensive Grade: 73.1

Ed Ingram, Offensive Guard

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 74.7

Max Johnson, Quarterback

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 78.5

Myles Brennan, Quarterback

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Offensive Grade: 87.5

