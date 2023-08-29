Highest-graded offensive rookies by position according to PFF

If you have had the opportunity to check out a few preseason games, you probably got to see some impressive performances by members of the 2023 NFL draft class. It seems that every team has a rookie or two who have really stepped up.

The smart folks over at Pro Football Focus are in mid-season form as they have graded every preseason game and compiled the highest-graded rookie at every position on offense. Did one of your rookies make the cut?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

RB Chris Brooks, Miami - 80.2

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

WE Elijah Cooks, Jacksonville Jaguars - 88.4

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

OT Raiqwon O'Neal, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 82.5

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OG Tashawn Manning, Baltimore Ravens - 85.7

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire