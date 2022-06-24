The highest-graded Bills receivers during the PFF era is a (mostly) fun list

Well, three out of four ain’t bad…

Pro Football Focus sent out a list on their social media account on Twitter this week. It regarded the all-time best Buffalo Bills wide receivers.

That is, in the PFF era.

The football analytics outlet began in 2006, so no disrespect to Andre Reed and others. They just weren’t around then.

But there were some other pretty solid wideouts that have suited up for the Bills in that time frame. Stefon Diggs is at the top of that ranking and could continue to add to his successes.

Not only did he become the team’s first-ever first-team All-Pro, he signed an extension this offseason. As long as his partnership with quarterback Josh Allen continues to grow, there’s something special in the makings there.

But even without great quarterbacking some Buffalo receivers have stood out during PFF’s day.

How about Stevie Johnson or Lee Evans? Fan favorites during the drought.

Then… there’s Sammy Watkins. A good rookie year that turned into a bummer.

Regardless, those four were the ones that took home the best grades for Bills wide receivers in the PFF era. Check out their numbers below:

Highest graded Bills Wide Receivers during the PFF era 1️⃣ Stefon Diggs: 90.2

2️⃣ Steve Johnson: 82.5

3️⃣ Sammy Watkins: 82.0

4️⃣ Lee Evans: 80.0 pic.twitter.com/Jijauguvfg — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) June 22, 2022

