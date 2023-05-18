Higher expectations in 2023: Jordan Love or Justin Fields? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates who has higher expectations in 2023 between Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love or Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Love is ready to step in as the Packers' starting quarterback.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
