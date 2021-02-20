High winds suspend play at Genesis Invitational

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — On a bright and sunny Saturday just north of Los Angeles, play was suspended during the third round of the Genesis Invitational due to high winds.

The suspension went into effect at 10:08 a.m. local time (1:08 p.m. ET), about two hours after the third round started.

It’s the first time play has been suspended due to wind on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Open Championship.

According to PGA Tour radio, J.B. Holmes, who won the event in 2019, was on the fourth green setting up to putt when his hat blew off and tumbled across the green. Then, he and his caddie could only watch as his golf ball starting rolling, something that was happening on several greens.

Rickie Fowler was setting up to hit a shot when he was interrupted by a hat flying across the tee box right in front of him.

The Tour’s meteorologist Stewart Williams told PGA Tour radio, “The wind is here to stay.”

He said gusts were measured as high as 32 miles per hour.

“They’re going to stay the rest of the day. I think the winds will stay through to night but it will come down tomorrow.”

Players, caddies and staff were called off the course. The Tour is going to give an update at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Max Homa eagled the first hole just as the winds were getting going. That got him to 8 under, four back of overnight leader Sam Burns, who was on the first tee box when the suspension was called.