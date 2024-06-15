High wind: Hamburg's Euro 2024 fan zone closed

Germany fans celebrate at the public viewing area at Heiligengeistfeld as they watch the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland. Marcus Brandt/dpa

The Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg is closed for security reasons on Saturday owing to high wind, organizers have said.

Gusts up to gale force eight in the morning, and a similar forecast for the rest of the day prompted the decision from organizers and security forces.

Organizers hope to open the fan zone, where all games at the month-long tournament in Germany are to be shown, can open again on Sunday.

The fan zone with its TV screens is smaller than the city's public viewing area where all Germany matches, all games in Hamburg and all matches from the knock-out stages are shown.