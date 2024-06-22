High Wage Demands A Problem For Inter Milan In Pursuit Of USMNT Star

High Wage Demands A Problem For Inter Milan In Pursuit Of USMNT Star

High wage demands are a stumbling block for Inter Milan in their pursuit of Venezia and USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster also report that Sky and Como are ready to rival the Nerazzurri for Tessmann’s signature.

22-year-old Venezia midfielder Tessmann has emerged as a major target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri have already been in negotiations with the newly-promoted club to sign the US international.

Reportedly, Inter’s plan is to sign Tessmann this summer, and then loan him back to Venezia.

Tessmann would hardly have a place in the Inter squad next season.

The Nerazzurri will go into next season with six senior midfielders, all potentially starting-quality.

There will be Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr ZIelinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi.

But then in twelve months’ time, Inter could consider whether to have Tessmann in their first team squad.

Reportedly, Venezia want a fee of at least €7 million to sell Tessmann.

Inter have already made their interest clear to the newly-promoted club in talks last week.

Wage Demands A Stumbling Block In Inter Pursuit Of Tanner Tessmann

Reports have suggested that Inter could aim to sign Tessmann this summer, and then loan him back to Venezia.

This could be the right offer to convince the newly-promoted club on a deal.

However, there would also be the matter of finding an agreement with Tessmann himself.

And according to Sky, in this respect, things are not entirely straightforward.

Sky report that Tessmann’s wage demands are higher than Inter would consider to be appropriate.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri may move on from their interest in the US international.

And if Tessmann does not join Inter, Sky anticipate that there could be a different path for him.

Both Parma and Como are just coming up to Serie A as with Venezia. And according to Sky, both are keen to lure the 22-year-old from the Venetian club.