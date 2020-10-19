High Value RB Touches & Game Script: Week 7

Hayden Winks

Opportunity matters more than talent in fantasy football, but not all touches are created equal. We have to go beyond just "carries" to analyze how a player is being involved, especially at running back where players are used in all kinds of ways. "High-Value RB Touches & Game Script" will break down which running backs are being used optimally and which running backs are only seeing low-value touches.

The chart below shows how many PPR points a touch is worth depending on how far away a player is from the end zone and if it was a target or carry. Targets (1.63 PPR points on average) are worth more than carries (0.62) in fantasy football by a full PPR point on average. We already knew that, but what about inside the red zone?

Targets and carries are basically worth the same from 99 yards away all the way up to the red zone. Then their value begins to sky-rocket, pushing a lot of the value in touches to within 10 yards of the goal-line. I typically ignore red zone touches and pay more attention to inside-the-10 touches because they're worth 1.95 PPR points on average compared to 0.67 PPR points for touches between 11-20 yards from the end zone.


RedZone

 

High Value RB Touches

As shown earlier, targets and opportunities near the goal-line are by far the most valuable types of touches for fantasy RBs. I've combined them to create "High Value Touches", which are targets plus inside-the-10 yard line touches. The players in the table are sorted by high value touches per game over the last four weeks (min. three carries per game and 0.1 high value touches per game). “Inside-10” are targets plus carries within 10 yards of the end zone over the last four weeks. “Opps” are opportunities, which are targets plus carries. "High Value %" is the percentage of opportunities that are high value touches. The higher, the better for all categories.

Player High Value Inside 10 Targets Carries Opps High Value %
1. Alvin Kamara 11.0 1.7 9.3 12.0 21.3 52%
2. Mike Davis 10.5 3.5 7.0 15.8 22.8 46%
3. Ezekiel Elliott 9.7 2.7 7.0 15.3 22.3 43%
4. James White 9.5 1.0 8.5 3.5 12.0 79%
5. Aaron Jones 7.7 3.0 4.7 13.7 18.3 42%
6. Derrick Henry 7.3 4.0 3.3 22.3 25.7 29%
7. Myles Gaskin 7.3 2.8 4.5 16.5 21.0 35%
8. David Montgomery 7.3 1.8 5.5 13.3 18.8 39%
9. Joe Mixon 7.0 2.0 5.0 20.8 25.8 27%
10. Ronald Jones 7.0 2.0 5.0 18.3 23.3 30%
11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7.0 1.3 5.7 15.3 21.0 33%
12. Chris Carson 6.7 2.0 4.7 12.7 17.3 38%
13. J.D. McKissic 6.5 0.0 6.5 4.0 10.5 62%
14. Austin Ekeler 6.0 0.0 6.0 7.0 13.0 46%
15. James Robinson 5.8 0.5 5.3 13.3 18.5 31%
16. Antonio Gibson 5.8 1.3 4.5 10.5 15.0 38%
17. Melvin Gordon 5.5 1.0 4.5 15.5 20.0 28%
18. Darrell Henderson 5.5 3.5 2.0 14.3 16.3 34%
19. Miles Sanders 5.5 1.0 4.5 12.8 17.3 32%
20. Nyheim Hines 5.5 1.0 4.5 4.8 9.3 59%
21. Dalvin Cook 5.3 1.3 4.0 22.0 26.0 21%
22. Rex Burkhead 5.3 1.7 3.7 7.3 11.0 48%
23. Chase Edmonds 5.3 0.7 4.7 3.3 8.0 67%
24. David Johnson 5.3 2.3 3.0 16.3 19.3 27%
25. Jerick McKinnon 5.3 0.5 4.8 8.8 13.5 39%
26. Todd Gurley 5.0 2.0 3.0 16.0 19.0 26%
27. Devin Singletary 5.0 1.0 4.0 14.0 18.0 28%
28. D'Andre Swift 5.0 1.7 3.3 6.0 9.3 54%
29. Josh Jacobs 4.7 1.0 3.7 18.0 21.7 22%
30. James Conner 4.7 1.7 3.0 17.7 20.7 23%
31. Kareem Hunt 4.5 2.0 2.5 15.0 17.5 26%
32. Jamaal Williams 4.3 1.0 3.3 6.0 9.3 46%
33. Malcolm Brown 4.3 0.8 3.5 6.5 10.0 43%
34. Justin Jackson 4.0 0.0 4.0 10.5 14.5 28%
35. Jonathan Taylor 3.5 1.3 2.3 13.5 15.8 22%
36. Devonta Freeman 3.3 1.0 2.3 12.8 15.0 22%
37. J.K. Dobbins 3.3 0.0 3.3 4.0 7.3 45%
38. Kenyan Drake 3.0 2.3 0.7 16.3 17.0 18%
39. Raheem Mostert 3.0 0.5 2.5 14.0 16.5 18%
40. Alexander Mattison 3.0 1.8 1.3 11.3 12.5 24%
41. Brian Hill 3.0 0.8 2.3 7.3 9.5 32%
42. Leonard Fournette 3.0 1.0 2.0 7.0 9.0 33%
43. Duke Johnson 3.0 0.7 2.3 4.0 6.3 47%
44. Adrian Peterson 2.3 1.0 1.3 16.0 17.3 13%
45. Latavius Murray 2.3 0.7 1.7 11.3 13.0 18%
46. Joshua Kelley 2.3 0.3 2.0 9.3 11.3 21%
47. Jeff Wilson 2.3 0.7 1.7 6.3 8.0 29%
48. Jeremy McNichols 2.3 0.7 1.7 4.7 6.3 37%
49. Phillip Lindsay 2.0 2.0 0.0 23.0 23.0 9%
50. Frank Gore 2.0 0.3 1.8 12.0 13.8 15%
51. JJ Taylor 2.0 1.0 1.0 11.0 12.0 17%
52. Sony Michel 2.0 0.0 2.0 9.0 11.0 18%
53. Matt Breida 1.8 0.3 1.5 5.3 6.8 26%
54. Benny Snell 1.7 1.3 0.3 6.7 7.0 24%
55. Lamical Perine 1.7 0.0 1.7 6.3 8.0 21%
56. Wayne Gallman 1.7 0.0 1.7 5.0 6.7 25%
57. Royce Freeman 1.7 0.0 1.7 4.3 6.0 28%
58. Kerryon Johnson 1.7 0.3 1.3 3.3 4.7 36%
59. T.J. Yeldon 1.7 0.3 1.3 3.3 4.7 36%
60. Reggie Bonnafon 1.5 0.5 1.0 6.0 7.0 21%
61. Gus Edwards 1.3 0.5 0.8 8.5 9.3 14%
62. Mark Ingram 1.3 0.8 0.5 7.8 8.3 15%
63. Le'Veon Bell 1.0 0.0 1.0 13.0 14.0 7%
64. Jamycal Hasty 1.0 0.0 1.0 5.5 6.5 15%
65. Anthony McFarland 1.0 0.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 20%
66. Carlos Hyde 1.0 0.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 20%
67. Peyton Barber 1.0 0.3 0.7 3.3 4.0 25%
68. Jordan Wilkins 0.8 0.0 0.8 5.0 5.8 13%
69. D'Ernest Johnson 0.7 0.0 0.7 8.3 9.0 7%
70. Nick Chubb 0.5 0.0 0.5 12.5 13.0 4%
71. Damien Harris 0.5 0.0 0.5 11.5 12.0 4%
72. Devontae Booker 0.5 0.0 0.5 5.0 5.5 9%
73. Dontrelle Hilliard 0.5 0.0 0.5 4.5 5.0 10%
74. Cam Akers 0.0 0.0 0.0 9.0 9.0 0%

Game-Script Touch Shares

Some players get the ball more when their team is leading (think LeGarrette Blount), while others get the ball more when their team is trailing (think James White). This table shows each player’s touch share -- the percentage of a team’s plays that went to a player -- while playing in neutral game script (in-game winning percentage between 34-66%), while trailing (0-33%), and while leading (67-100%). Please note that I removed players who have missed a game within the last four weeks. All touch shares are from over the last four weeks. Beware of small samples when a team has few plays within a game script.

Player

Neutral

Trailing

Leading

Game Script Bump

Myles Gaskin

52%

21%

39%

Positive

Todd Gurley

47%

24%

29%

  

Adrian Peterson

47%

23%

18%

  

Josh Jacobs

44%

21%

50%

Positive

Devin Singletary

44%

13%

37%

Positive

Darrell Henderson

43%

28%

21%

  

James Robinson

43%

24%

40%

Positive

Jonathan Taylor

43%

20%

25%

  

David Johnson

41%

27%

37%

  

Joe Mixon

40%

47%

35%

  

Ronald Jones

40%

36%

34%

  

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

39%

27%

31%

  

Mike Davis

38%

34%

41%

  

Devonta Freeman

36%

14%

49%

Positive

Miles Sanders

35%

23%

29%

  

Ezekiel Elliott

35%

30%

22%

  

David Montgomery

34%

24%

36%

  

Jerick McKinnon

33%

11%

19%

  

Aaron Jones

33%

23%

39%

Positive

Derrick Henry

33%

48%

39%

  

James Conner

32%

25%

30%

  

Antonio Gibson

32%

22%

25%

  

Alvin Kamara

31%

38%

30%

  

Chris Carson

31%

40%

31%

  

Kenyan Drake

30%

22%

33%

  

Frank Gore

27%

21%

33%

  

Latavius Murray

27%

10%

25%

  

Kareem Hunt

25%

29%

30%

  

Mark Ingram

24%

15%

13%

  

Joshua Kelley

19%

11%

28%

Positive

J.D. McKissic

18%

19%

0%

Negative

Rex Burkhead

17%

10%

32%

Positive

Lamar Jackson

15%

21%

10%

  

 

Week 6 RB Touches By Down

Another way to look at how running backs are used is by separating third-down touches from first- or second-down touches ("Early Downs"). Running backs with a percentage of third-down touches are typically pass-catching specialists. In a perfect world, running backs would have high touch totals in both situations. Those are shown below, as well as “Pass Situation Targets”. The goal with this metric is to find the running backs who play on obvious passing downs because we want bankable targets from our fantasy running backs. “Pass Situation Targets” include targets during two-minute drills, targets on 3rd- or 4th-and-long, or targets while clearly trailing (all while removing garbage time). If that’s too much to think about, it’s essentially the type of plays where you’re screaming at the TV because Giovani Bernard is playing over Joe Mixon. We’ve all been there.

Player

Early Downs

Third Down

Passing Situation Targets

ATL Todd Gurley

18

5

0

ATL Brian Hill

10

2

0

ATL Ito Smith

2

1

0

ATL Keith Smith

1

0

0

BAL Gus Edwards

13

1

0

BAL J.K. Dobbins

11

2

1

BAL Mark Ingram

5

0

0

BAL Patrick Ricard

1

0

0

CAR Mike Davis

19

1

1

CAR Trenton Cannon

5

0

2

CAR Alex Armah

1

0

0

CHI David Montgomery

23

1

3

CIN Joe Mixon

20

1

0

CIN Giovani Bernard

9

2

2

CIN Samaje Perine

0

1

0

CLE Kareem Hunt

13

1

2

CLE D'Ernest Johnson

3

1

0

CLE Dontrell Hilliard

3

1

0

DEN Phillip Lindsay

23

0

0

DEN Royce Freeman

6

3

0

DET Adrian Peterson

16

0

0

DET D'Andre Swift

16

2

0

DET Kerryon Johnson

4

2

1

GB Aaron Jones

14

1

1

GB Jamaal Williams

5

0

0

GB AJ Dillon

4

1

0

HOU David Johnson

17

3

2

HOU Duke Johnson

5

1

1

IND Jonathan Taylor

13

3

2

IND Nyheim Hines

6

0

4

IND Jordan Wilkins

2

0

0

JAX James Robinson

16

0

0

JAX Chris Thompson

0

3

4

LA Darrell Henderson

14

0

0

LA Malcolm Brown

5

1

3

MIA Myles Gaskin

21

1

0

MIA Matt Breida

8

0

0

MIA Patrick Laird

1

0

0

MIN Alexander Mattison

12

0

1

MIN Ameer Abdullah

3

1

1

MIN Mike Boone

1

0

0

NE Damien Harris

7

0

0

NE James White

7

6

4

NE Rex Burkhead

5

0

0

NYG Devonta Freeman

18

2

0

NYG Dion Lewis

0

1

1

NYJ Frank Gore

14

1

0

NYJ Lamical Perine

8

1

0

NYJ Ty Johnson

4

0

0

PHI Miles Sanders

10

1

1

PHI Boston Scott

5

1

1

PIT James Conner

18

2

0

PIT Benny Snell

5

2

0

PIT Anthony McFarland

3

1

0

SF Raheem Mostert

18

1

0

SF JaMycal Hasty

10

0

0

SF Jerick McKinnon

5

4

3

SF Kyle Juszczyk

2

0

0

TB Ronald Jones

25

0

0

TB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

5

1

0

TB LeSean McCoy

3

2

0

TEN Derrick Henry

25

2

0

TEN Jeremy McNichols

7

1

1

TEN Khari Blasingame

1

0

0

WAS Antonio Gibson

14

0

1

WAS J.D. McKissic

10

4

5

WAS Peyton Barber

4

0

0

 

Week 6 Garbage Time Eaters

Percentage of a player’s touches that came when @nflfastR’s in-game winning percentage was less than 10% or greater than 90%. This is when backups enter the game, but it’s not always a bad thing. Use your judgement. Minimum four touches and 50% “Garbage Rate”.

Player

Garbage Rate

Garbage Touch

Total Touches

JaMycal Hasty

100%

10

10

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

100%

6

6

Benny Snell

86%

6

7

Austin Hooper

83%

5

6

Boston Scott

83%

5

6

Chase Claypool

83%

5

6

Travis Fulgham

80%

8

10

Gus Edwards

79%

11

14

Brian Hill

75%

9

12

DeVante Parker

75%

6

8

Zach Ertz

70%

7

10

Frank Gore

67%

10

15

Irv Smith

67%

4

6

Justin Jefferson

67%

8

12

Kenny Golladay

67%

4

6

Breshad Perriman

63%

5

8

Matt Breida

63%

5

8

Rob Gronkowski

63%

5

8

Jamison Crowder

62%

8

13

D'Andre Swift

61%

11

18

Julio Jones

60%

6

10

Lamical Perine

60%

6

10

James Conner

57%

12

21

Kareem Hunt

56%

9

16

Myles Gaskin

55%

12

22

J.K. Dobbins

54%

7

13

Adrian Peterson

50%

8

16

Davante Adams

50%

5

10

George Kittle

50%

5

10

Kerryon Johnson

50%

3

6

Marquise Brown

50%

3

6

 

The Fantasy Usage Model: Week 6

