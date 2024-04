COVE — A half marathon, the High Valley Half, will be conducted June 22, in Union County.

The half marathon race will start at 7 a.m. It will run from Cove to Union and over High Valley.

For registration information and to learn more about the event, call the race's director, Katie Fox, at 541-910-7246 or send an email to runwithpurposeracing@gmail.com.