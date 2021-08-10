High-Temperature Fibers: Global Markets to 2030

Report Scope: This report will cover the high-temperature fiber industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, fiber types, applications and ongoing trends.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the high-temperature fiber industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the high-temperature fiber industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented with the size of high-temperature fiber segments, along with growth forecasts through 2030.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of high-temperature fiber.

Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The high-temperature fiber market is further segmented based on its fiber types: aramid fiber, carbon fiber, ceramic fiber and others like basalt fiber. The market is also segmented into applications with respect to fiber types.

Summary:
The global high-temperature fibermarket is estimated to growfrom REDACTED in 2020 to REDACTED in 2021, at a moderate growth of REDACTED from2020 to 2021. The market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2030 with a CAGRof REDACTED from2021 to 2030.

The high-temperature fibermarket is comprised of three major fibers: aramid fiber, carbon fiber and ceramic fiber. These fibers are widely used in the security and defense, aerospace, automotiveandwind energy industries to produce components that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments,while being lightweight andwithout compromising strength and quality.

According to the GlobalWind Energy Council (GWEC), therewas growth around theworld in wind installation in 2020, with double-digit growth of more than 10% by 2030 driving high-temperature fiber.The 5G industry is expected to growwith a double-digit growth rate in the coming couple of years, owing to increasing remotework and education.

In addition to this, COVID-19pandemic also bumped the usage of laptops and mobiles. This has increased the usage of high-temperaturefibers used in optical cables and PCBs.

Despite the negative effect of COVID-19on industries, countries across the globe have increased defense budgets and military spending.Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact and are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating huge demand in this industry.

The automotive industry is moving towards electric vehicles, driverless cars, superfast cars and fuelefficient cars. This industry is experiencing demand forhigh-temperature fibers to produce highly efficient components.

Europe makes up REDACTED of the global high-temperaturefibermarket, followed byNorth America accounting forREDACTED. Germany captures REDACTED of the total European high-temperature market, whereasUnited States constitute REDACTED of the North American high-temperaturefiber market.

In 2020, the aerospace and automotive industrywas severely hampered asmanufacturing facilitieswere shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19.This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries.

Production is still at slow pace. Companies are trying to destock rather than produce newstock.
