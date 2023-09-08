How high will Sean Lewis rise in the coaching industry this season?

Hiring Sean Lewis as his offensive coordinator might be the smartest, shrewdest, most important thing Deion Sanders has done at Colorado.

Lewis is a rising star in the coaching profession. We asked our Pac-12 panel, “Will Sean Lewis be a Power Five head coach next year?”

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans and Buffaloes Wire: Sean Lewis should definitely get a long look, especially if the Buffs offense continues to do what they did in Week 1. Deion might want to start looking for another offensive coordinator.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: What is the Power Five anymore? Sean Lewis will be a head coach at a respected school in the next two years. Again, give me more sample size before I crown him the next Kenny Dillingham.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: He will get phone calls from athletic directors. It’s up to him if he wants to leave Deion or ride with this for a few years. If the right job opens up, he will take it. Does he want the West Virginia job when Neal Brown gets fired? If he does, he’ll be in Morgantown in 2024. He can play Colorado in the Big 12. Wouldn’t that be something?

