High-Scoring Stamkos, Kucherov Key Lightning's Fast Start

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have the Lightning off to an electric start.

The duo combined for seven points in a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, helping the Bolts tie their franchise-best start with a league-leading 7-1-1 record.

For Stamkos, it was a night chock full of points—he tied a career mark with four (one goal, three assists), climbing atop the league in scoring with 18 points—and milestones. His first-period power play tally was the 113th of his career, passing Vincent Lecavalier for the most in Tampa Bay history, joining the former Lightning captain as well as ex-teammate Martin St. Louis as the only players to have scored 600 points with the team.

He also joined a couple of exclusive clubs, becoming the fourth player in the the last 24 years to rack up 15 assists in his team’s first nine games of the season, and the fourth to average two points per game in the same span (Thomas Vanek - BUF, 2012-13, Mario Lemieux - PIT, 02-03, and Jaromir Jagr - PIT 99-00).

It’s a bit of a new look for Stamkos, who made his mark as a goal scorer after being taken with the No. 1 pick in 2006. Since then, he’s second in goals (324) and power play goals only to Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. His playmaking turn isn’t going unnoticed, either.

“Stammer has really grown as a player,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “When he first came into the league, he was scoring almost at will, and then the injuries have up-and-downed his game because he hasn’t been able to play. He’s really becoming a complete player. To listen to him talk about the defensive side of things on the bench and doing things the right way, you see him and he’s just becoming more of a really well-rounded player.“