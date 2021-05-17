High-scoring German leaving BobKats

May 17—Kokomo BobKats guard Eugene German on Sunday announced he was leaving the team to pursue other opportunities.

German was averaging 27.6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was tied for The Basketball League's scoring lead.

"First, I want to give a huge thank you to Coach Cliff [Levingston] and the entire Kokomo BobKats organization for the opportunity to play here and showcase my ability," German wrote in a social media post. "Recently, I sat and talked to my mom and my agent. So, after leading the TBL in scoring and helping my team maintain first place in the Midwest [Division], I've decided to opt out of my contract and work on developing my game and my body for what's next in my journey. To my teammates, keep grinding and go get that championship!

"Thank you Kokomo!"

In turn, the team thanked German.

"The Kokomo BobKats are sad to have [German] leave, but we are grateful to have had him here showcasing his skills and we are grateful to have got to have known him as a person. Geno will excel wherever his journey takes him and we will be following along," the team said in a social media post.

In German's final game with the BobKats, he had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Kokomo's 107-104 victory over Owensboro on Saturday at Memorial Gym.