High scorers: Our 2023 Football Offensive Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

The SouthCoast featured some impressive performances in 2023 with Fairhaven winning the Div. 6 Super Bowl as well as the Blue Devils' third straight South Coast Conference Gold Division title.

Dartmouth went undefeated during the regular season and reached the Div. 3 Elite 8.

Old Colony won its third straight Mayflower Athletic Conference title and Old Rochester captured a share of the South Coast Conference Blue Division title.

School marks were broken at Apponequet and Fairhaven by a pair of record-breaking running backs.

Let's take a look at The Standard-Times' top offensive football players for the 2023 season.

Fairhaven's Justin Marques powers forward in the MIAA Division 6 Super Bowl against Salem.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Justin Marques, Fairhaven, Junior

Despite a record-breaking season in 2022, Justin Marques still felt he had something to prove last fall in his return from a torn meniscus.

“A huge part of my motivation was always hearing people tell me I’m not as good as I am and everyone doubting me,” he said. “Coming out with intensity and proving everyone wrong was my focus. I’d say we did pretty well.”

With Marques leading the way, the Blue Devils captured the 2023 Div. 6 state championship, the first in school history.

“We really understood offensively the whole offense had to be run through him,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “As a junior he was ready to take on more of a load and it fit the identity of our team. We were good at running at people. We relied on him for the middle and the second half of the year. Everybody else became complementary pieces.”

Marques added more school records and an MIAA mark to his resume, earning a second straight Standard-Times Football Offensive Player of the Year award.

Justin Marques

WHY HE WAS SELECTED

Marques was the best offensive player on the top team on the SouthCoast in 2023. He was the only area player to surpass 30 touchdowns in the fall and delivered his most dominant performances on the biggest stages as Fairhaven upset three higher-seeded teams on its way to a Super Bowl crown.

“He was the focal point of defensive game plans,” Almeida said. “What he did, especially in the postseason; they were geared up to stop him and he still had success, it’s unbelievable. He did such a nice job of running through contact, setting up blockers and finishing runs.”

Almeida said that Marques’ consistency every time he touched the football made him stand out from others.

“He was so strong and he had such good vision we were never behind,” Almeida said. “When everyone in the building knows he is getting the ball and he can still get it done, it’s impressive.

“It’s not only the touchdown runs. It’s those four and five yard runs that added up over a drive, over a game and over the season. Your average player is getting stopped for one or two (yards), but he ran through contact.”

Hard hitters: Our 2023 Football Defensive Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

KEY STATS

Marques broke his own Fairhaven High single-season touchdown record with 38 scores — 36 rushing and two receiving. He finished his junior year as the school’s all-time career touchdown leader with 68 TDs, breaking Nate Pickup’s mark of 41 set in 1992.

“That was an unforgettable moment,” Marques said of surpassing Pickup in Fairhaven’s win over Bourne. “It felt great that all the hard work I put in the offseason coming off the knee injury paid off. It was a moment I was grateful for.”

The South Coast Conference MVP carried the ball 297 times for 1,883 yards (6.3 yards per carry). Marques was named The Boston Globe Div. 6 Player of the Year, a Boston Herald All-Scholastic and a MHSFCA Div. 6 All-State player.

“Midway through the season, we noticed we had one of the best offensive lines around and that’s why we were winning games,” Marques said. “Everything I did was because of them.”

MVP MOMENT

Marques broke the MIAA record for carries in a Super Bowl when he rushed 46 times for 228 yards and scored four touchdowns to power the Blue Devils to a 26-22 win over Salem for their first Super Bowl championship in 23 years.

“When I broke off for that 50-yard touchdown run, that was one of the best plays I've ever had,” Marques said. “That was my moment.

“I looked up at the jumbotron and was watching myself to make sure that no one was behind me trying to catch me. It was something I won’t forget.”

SEASON REWIND

Marques knew Fairhaven had the potential to do something special after the Blue Devils beat Old Rochester in Week 6.

“The game that really showed me we had what it takes was shutting out Old Rochester,” he said. “We lost to them in the playoffs the year before so for us to beat them 28-0 this year it upped our chances in my eyes.”

Marques said that beating Dartmouth was a highlight of the season. “I knew I wanted to play in that game,” he said. “It was amazing seeing Grant (Darmofal) kick that game-winning field goal.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Marques is currently playing ice hockey for the Old Rochester/Fairhaven co-op. He plans to play lacrosse for Fairhaven in the spring.

NOTES

The 17-year-old Marques has an older brother, Jordan Picard, and two younger siblings, Violet and Jaxon. His parents are Bruno and Crystal Marques.

Isander "AJ" Algarin

SUPER TEAM

Isander "AJ" Algarin, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior

Algarin had a big impact on both sides of the ball as a three-year, two-way starter on GNB Voc-Tech’s offensive and defensive lines. “He’s good at both,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz. “Offensively since coming in as a sophomore, he's been a very technical offensive lineman. Match that with physical ability, he was pretty dominant. He was one of the best offensive linemen I've coached.” Algarin played defensive end and on the interior of the defensive line for the Bears. “Defensively it’s his versatility; his ability to play both inside and outside,” Cruz said. “He was really dominant on defense.” Algarin, a two-time South Coast Conference All-Star, was Voc-Tech’s Otto Graham nominee.

Markus Andrews

Markus Andrews, Dartmouth, Junior

The versatile Andrews was a playmaker on offense as Dartmouth completed a perfect regular season and reached the Div. 3 Elite 8. The junior slot receiver caught 36 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 52 times for 463 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and found the end zone six times. He finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards thanks to his contributions in the return game. “Markus is just a good all-around athlete,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White, noting that he also plays basketball and baseball. “He’s very fast. He was a big-play guy.” Defensively, he had 38 tackles, one interception, four knockdowns and a forced fumble. “He was our best corner,” White said. “We put him on the best receiver for the other team.”

Desmond Brunskill

Dezmond Brunskill, New Bedford, Senior

Brunskill could stretch opposing defenses with his big-play ability at wide receiver. The Southeast Conference All-Star finished the year with 63 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns. “He made some really big plays on the offensive side of the ball,” said New Bedford head coach Mark DeBrito. “He’s got spidey man hands. We threw it up to him and he went and got it. Just acrobatic catches. He was one of our deep threats.” Brunskill, a three-year, two-way starter, also made plays on defense from the safety position.

Ben Comey

Ben Comey, Fairhaven, Junior

Comey was a difference maker in his first full year as a starting offensive guard for the Blue Devils. Behind Comey’s play, Fairhaven racked up more than 4,000 rushing yards, captured its third straight South Coast Conference Gold Division title and won the Div. 6 Super Bowl. “In a lot of key moments when we needed a big first-down run or a touchdown run inside the five, we were running directly behind him,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “He was our best base blocker. His strength is vertically knocking people back off the football. When you get into the postseason and you’re playing against really good linemen that are not easy to knock back and get a push, he was still able to do that.” Almeida said that Comey stood out the most in playoff wins over Norwell, Hudson and Salem and against Dartmouth on Thanksgiving.

Ray Gramlich

Ray Gramlich, Dartmouth, Junior

Gramlich was instrumental in Dartmouth’s success this year of going undefeated during the regular season and reaching the Div. 3 Elite 8 by having an impact on both sides of the ball. On offense, the junior running back carried the 165 times for 986 yards (6 yards per carry) and scored 14 touchdowns (11 rushing and four receiving). “He’s a zone runner which is different from a lot of guys,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. “He finds the hole and he finds the seams. He gets the extra yards. Not a big guy, but he’s a competitor.” As a linebacker, Gramlich finished with 77 tackles and a team-high four interceptions, including a pick six. “He’s just a good all-around football player,” White said. “He’s a throwback player and a guy I could rely on the entire season. He never missed a practice or a game.”

Jackson Hart

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth, Junior

Hart was the ultimate dual-threat quarterback this year as he helped Dartmouth go undefeated during the regular season and reach the Div. 3 Elite 8. The second-year starter carried the ball 101 times for 737 yards (7.3 yard average) and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He also completed 71 of 113 pass attempts for 942 yards (63%) and connected on 16 scoring strikes while throwing just two interceptions. “He improved in both areas; in the run game and the pass game,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. “The game slowed down for him. We designed the offense around the guys we had and he did a nice job of running the offense.” Hart, who finished with 26 total touchdowns, also played safety on defense, recording 32 tackles and one interception.

Brody Joly

Brody Joly, Apponequet, Junior

Joly enjoyed a record-breaking season for the Lakers. The junior running back set school records for rushing yards (1,509) in a single season and touchdowns (29) in a single season. Joly found the end zone in a variety of ways with 23 rushing, four receiving, one on a kickoff return and one on a punt return. He had a combined 222 touches for 1,870 all-purpose yards. “Offensively, he was the workhorse,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “He can blow by you with speed and he can drop the hammer and run people over.” The South Coast Conference All-Star finished second in the conference’s MVP voting and was named to the Div. 5 All-State team as well as an All-Scholastic for the Boston Herald and Boston Globe. On defense, Joly had 38 tackles, one for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. “On both sides of the ball, he was a jack of all trades. He could do whatever we asked him to do,” Fyfe said. “He’s a very special talent and we’re fortunate to have him back next year.”

Ajay Lopes

Ajay Lopes, Wareham, Senior

Everytime Lopes touched the football, he made something happen and helped Wareham enjoy its best season since 2017, finishing with seven wins. The elusive running back carried the ball 103 times for 1,336 yards (13 yards per carry) and scored 17 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions. He also caught 10 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions. The versatile Lopes completed three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and had eight returns for 244 yards and two more touchdowns on kickoff/punt returns. The Mayflower Athletic Conference Small MVP finished with 23 touchdowns and 150 points. “He was a threat to score every time he touched the ball,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner of the school’s Otto Graham nominee. “On the football field, the kids couldn’t tackle him. He’s so fast and he plays with emotion. He leads by example.” Defensively, Lopes had more than 50 tackles and three interceptions.

Zach Moura

Zach Moura, Fairhaven, Sophomore

In his first year playing center, Moura became a force on a Fairhaven offensive line that helped block for more than 4,000 rushing yards on the way to winning the Div. 6 Super Bowl championship. “We knew we wanted to be strong up the middle and he did a great job,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “We had no penetration up the middle. It starts with your center and he did a nice job of establishing the point of attack for us.” Moura stood out for his strength, physicality and technique. “He’s a program kid,” Almeida said. “He joined the program as an eighth grader and pushed for time as a freshman. He comes out sophomore year and he’s 30 pounds heavier with muscle. He looked like a junior or senior offensive lineman.” Moura was named a South Coast Conference All-Star.

Taki Sakellaropoulos

Taki Sakellaropoulos, Bishop Stang, Senior

As an offensive guard, Sakellaropoulos blocked for a Bishop Stang team that rushed for over 2,400 yards against tough competition in the Catholic Central League and beyond. “He played with a low-pad level and he had a great drive off the ball,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “He was a self-made lineman. He kept improving. He jumped rope to improve his speed. A lot of credit goes to him for his work ethic.” The two-way starting lineman, who also played defensive tackle, was named a CCL All-Star. Defensively, Sakellaropoulos had 32 tackles, two quarterback pressures and forced a fumble.

Jayce Travers

Jayce Travers, Wareham, Senior

Wareham had one of its best seasons in six years and Travers was a big reason why. The Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star was versatile on offense, making 14 catches for 537 yards (38 yards per reception) and scoring seven touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. He also carried the ball nine times for 115 yards and filled in at quarterback one game and threw a touchdown pass. He finished with 12 total touchdowns. “He could rush or receive. There were not many passes thrown to him on offense that he couldn’t catch. He’d go up and get them,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner, adding that Travers also had an impact as a defensive back. “He was someone we could move up toward the line. He was a good tackler.”

ALL-STAR TEAM

Donovan Burgo, Dartmouth, Senior

Not many defensive backs could hang with Burgo as the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver had a knack for getting open down field. He finished the year with 18 catches for 302 yards (16.8 yards per reception). He found the end zone four times to help Dartmouth complete an undefeated regular season and reach the Div. 3 Elite 8. Burgo also played defensive end.

Jayce Duarte, Fairhaven Senior

Duarte quarterbacked the Blue Devils to a third-straight South Coast Conference Gold Division championship and Div. 6 Super Bowl title with his ability to execute Fairhaven’s triple-option offense. Duarte threw for 652 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 380 yards and a pair of TDs. “For him, it’s the leadership and the command of the offense,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “The work he put into playing quarterback when he had to pull the ball or pitch the ball under duress, he did a nice job. He made some big throws when he had to.” Duarte went 7 of 8 passing for 124 yards to help Fairhaven upset top-seeded Norwell in the quarterfinals.

Michael Figueiredo, Dartmouth, Senior

Dartmouth head coach Rick White called Figueiredo the team’s “best offensive lineman.” “He was an excellent run blocker,” White said, noting that Figueiredo switched from center to guard. “He played multiple positions up front. He was fundamentally good and his technique was good. He did a great job for us.” Figueiredo also made contributions as a defensive tackle for Dartmouth during its undefeated regular season and run to the Div. 3 Elite 8.

Louie Freitas, Dartmouth, Senior

As a second-year kicker, Freitas made major contributions during Dartmouth’s perfect regular season and run to the Div. 3 Elite 8. Not only did he kick 35 PATs, he also knocked down eight field goals and had 15 touchbacks. “He’s just a good weapon,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. “It’s nice to have that when you get in the red zone if you get in third and long. A lot of high school teams can’t do that and we could because of Louie.”

Tommy Fulton, Old Colony Senior

As the Cougars battled one injury after another on the way to winning a third straight Mayflower Athletic Conference title, Fulton was the constant on Old Colony’s offensive line. “He was the guy that held our offensive line together,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “With all the injuries, we went through four or five or six combinations of offensive lines and it was always, ‘Move Tommy next to the new guy.’” The MAC All-Star also played defensive end and had 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. “He was our emotional team leader all year long,” Mendez said.

Jaren Goodine, New Bedford, Junior

Goodine had a knack for making big plays on offense for New Bedford and led the Whalers with nine touchdowns. The Southeast Conference All-Star carried the ball 106 times for 786 yards and scored six rushing TDs. He also split out at wide receiver and had 23 catches for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Goodine returned a kickoff for another score. “He was smooth and explosive,” said New Bedford head coach Mark DeBrito. “He could cut and take off. He was a home run hitter.”

Will Halloran, Wareham, Senior

Halloran made the move from wide receiver to quarterback and helped direct the Vikings to their best season since 2017. Halloran completed 22 of 43 pass attempts for 631 yards, 10 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions. He also had six rushing touchdowns. “He’s a very smart kid,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. “He can anticipate what is going to happen. He was our eyes on the field.” Halloran was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star.

Nate Marden, Old Colony, Junior

Marden proved to be an offensive threat for the Cougars as they captured a third straight Mayflower Athletic Conference championship. The junior running back carried the ball 93 times for 886 yards and scored nine touchdowns and eight 2-point conversions to finish as the Cougars’ leading scorer with 70 points. “He was excellent on the offensive side of the ball,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “He had phenomenal vision with the football and was shifty and hard to bring down. He’d make people miss.” Filling in wherever he was needed on defense, Marden had 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester, Junior

Martin had a strong junior season at quarterback on offense and safety on defense. He led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 rushing touchdowns and had 1,039 rushing yards. He also threw for another four TDs and 506 yards. The South Coast Conference All-Star finished third on the team in tackles with 79 tackles and had one fumble recovery and two interceptions. “One of the best athletes whenever we take the field,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. “Gavin is dangerous with the ball in his hands.”

Connor McManus, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior

A three-year kicker, McManus was nearly perfect on PATs for GNB Voc-Tech, making 26 out of 28 this year. He also connected on six field goals, including a 40-yarder against Apponequet to win the game. “He’s a man of his craft,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz, noting that McManus also punted for the Bears. “He works really hard. He made special teams a point of emphasis. His kicking ability helped us win that game against Apponequet.” McManus finished with the school record for most career PATs and career points by a kicker.

Kevin O’Connor, Apponequet, Senior

O’Connor was a major contributor on both sides of the ball for Apponequet as an offensive guard and defensive end and outside linebacker. “He was a very good edge setter for us,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “He was a great leader for us. If we needed anything done, he was the guy.” On defense, O’Connor finished with 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. “Kevin was your typical grinder,” Fyfe said. “He hustles to the ball all the time. He’s just going to come at you.”

Jhaden Reis, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior

A transformed Reis had a strong senior season as GNB Voc-Tech’s quarterback. The South Coast Conference All-Star carried the ball 96 times for 630 yards and found the end zone three times. He also threw for 675 yards and 10 passing TDs. “His dual threat ability,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz of what made Reis stand out. “He changed who he was from his junior to senior year (by losing 45 pounds). He was a great leader as a quarterback. Him being dynamic helped us move the ball and do some things.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Colin Cyr, Apponequet, Sophomore; Evan Dupras, Apponequet, Sophomore; Aaron Procaccini, Apponequet, Sophomore; Kenny Wisniewski, Apponequet, Junior; Wyatt Bergeron, Bishop Stang, Senior; Dominic Cavallo, Bishop Stang, Junior; Gavin DeMoura, Bishop Stang, Senior; Jack Durost, Bishop Stang, Senior; Evan Haley, Bishop Stang, Senior; Dylan Hunt, Bishop Stang, Junior; Eli Ikkela, Bishop Stang, Senior; James Russell, Bishop Stang, Senior; Giorgio Salem, Bishop Stang, Senior; Brock Winslow, Bishop Stang, Sophomore; Dan Yazbeck, Bishop stang, Junior; Jalen Adams, Dartmouth, Senior; Josh Carreiro, Dartmouth, Senior; Maddox Dupre, Dartmouth, Senior; Tom Quinn, Dartmouth, Junior; Chace Feno, Fairhaven, Senior; Will Foster, Fairhaven, Senior; Richard Senna, Fairhaven, Junior; Harrison Cabral, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior; Adam Gadd, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior; Alex Pellegrino, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior; Tyler Vasconcelos, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior; Tayel Guzman, New Bedford, Senior; Nile Monteiro, New Bedford, Junior; Zakari Nunes, New Bedford, Senior; Davon Shields, New Bedford, Junior; Keith Arruda, Old Colony, Senior; Max Finney, Old Colony, Junior; Luke Meelia, Old Colony, Senior; Will Geary, Old Rochester, Senior; Peyton Calvin, Wareham, Junior; Marcel Jones, Wareham, Senior.

