High Schools: Windham softball team advances
May 29—Juniors Marin Hollingshead and Ari DeCotis each hit two-run homers to lead Windham past Merrimack 8-3 in a Division I first-round tournament softball game on Wednesday. Junior Claire Ballard pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Kelly Wright, Ella Wilkins, DeCotis and Hollingshead each had multi-hit games. Anna Mitrou shined in the field with six assists.
Boys volleyball (reg. season)
Pinkerton 3, Keene 2
25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11
Pinkerton (9-7): Kaden Layne, 14 kills; 7 aces; Trey Baker, 14 digs, 2 blocks; James Butts, 2 blocks; Anthony Nguyen, 18 assists.
Windham 3, Hollis Brookline 1
25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Windham: Noah Allan, 15 kills; Ben Roy, 10 blocks; Jacob Laher, 17 digs; Jack Begley, 4 aces, 16 service points, 40 assists.