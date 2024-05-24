Advertisement

High schools: Windham, Salem boys volleyball teams win

May 23—Adam Ross had 18 kills and four aces, and Jack Begley notched 38 assists, leading the Windham boys volleyball team past Dover, 3-2, on Wednesday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Windham 3, Dover 2

14-25, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11

Adam Ross, 18 kills, 4 aces; Noah Allan, 5 blocks; Jacob Laher, 16 digs; Jack Begley, 38 assists.

Salem 3, Pinkerton 1

25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23

Pinkerton: Kaden Layne 21 kills; Grant Lopshire, 4 digs; Ben Koelb, 36 assists; Myles Melim, 4 aces.

BASEBALL

Bedford 10, Trinity 3

Bedford: James Gilbert, 4 IP, 0ER; Peter Suozzo, 3IP, 3 H, 0 R; Henry Dubois, 3-4 with two doubles; Dom Tagliaferro, 3-run homer, 4 RBIs; Carter Crowley, 2 hits; Danny Black, Jackie Hinton, extra base hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Div. I tournament, first round

Keene 9, Bishop Guertin 1

Ethan Lewis (K) def. Jack Kostansek 8-3; Evan Deyak (BG) def. Matt McGreer 8-3; Sam Bergeron (K) def. Max Moynihan 8-6; Silas Copeland (K) def. Jonny Perrot 8-4; Josiah Longley (K) def. Maxx Lizotte 8-1; Sammy Houle (K) def. Matthew Samuelson 8-2.

Lewis/McGreer (K) def. Kostansek/Deyak 8-3; Bergeron/Houle (K) def. Moynihan/Perrot 8-3; Copeland/Mel KamuVisser (K) def. Lizotte/Samuelson 8-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

Gilford 11, Milford 1 (Wed.)

Milford: Tyler Descoteaux, 1g; Dylan MacLeod, 1a; Brennan Cassidy, 12 saves.

Lebanon 14, Milford 2 (Thurs.)

Milford: Braydon Atwood, 2g; Chris Quezada, 1a; Brennan Cassidy, 13 saves; Braedon Orlen, Dartagnan Boudreau played well on defense.

Exeter 15, Merrimack 3 (Wednesday)

Merrimack (8-8): Conor Dunn, 2g; Sean Anderson, 2a; Max Giles, 1a; Mason Tremblay, 21 saves.

SOFTBALL

Salem 3, Concord 2, 8 innings

Salem: Ruel, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Dailey, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Olson, 4 singles, RBI; Lucier, double, single, RBI.

Concord: Wachter, 7.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 Ks; Duford, 2 singles.

ConVal 10, Milford 7

Milford: Alivia Mazzeo, 2 doubles, single; Molly Miles, Natalie Lawton, 2 hits each.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Derryfield 15, Concord 1

Derryfield (10-4): Lilly Handwerk, Maddy Paolino, Alex Benson, 3g each; Courtney Wold, Kenzie Miller, Bri Murray, Katie Nguyen, Mia Chen, Teagan Peabody, 1g each; Peabody, 5a; Lily Kfoury, Sadie Walsh, 2 saves each.

Souhegan 12, Pinkerton 9

Souhegan: Izzy Stevenson, 2g,2a,7gb; Libby Kennedy, 7g,1ct,3gb,4dc; Emma Kennedy, 1g,3a,4ct,5gb,1dc; Catie Schriever, 3 saves.

