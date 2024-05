High schools: Trudel leads Windham lacrosse team

Apr. 30—Josh Trudel poured in six goals to lead Windham to a 10-5 victory over Alvirne in boys lacrosse on Tuesday. Nate Crowley added two goals and Ryan Parke had one, and goalie Casey Kramer stopped eight shots as the Jaguars improved to 7-1 in Division II.

BOYS LACROSSE

Londonderry 8, Dover 7

Dover: Tobey Desroches, 4g; Micah Krick, 2g, 1a; Riley Joyce, 1g; Kyle Behan, 2a; Dom Chalifour, 13 saves.

Pinkerton 15, Merrimack 2

Pinkerton (4-5): Matt Gormady, 4g; Cole Summers, 3g,2a; Ricky Wong, Kyle Ushkevich, 2g each; Adam Scala, 1g,2a; Owen Perkins, 7 saves; Cody Dumont, 2 saves; Dylan Stingel, 14/15 on faceoffs; Alex Tsetseranos, 4/4 on faceoffs.

Merrimack (3-3): Dunn, Bergen, Tobin, 1g each; Tremblay, 12 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Derryfield 19, Kearsarge 5

Derryfield: Maddy Paolino, Lilly Handwerk, 4g each; Alex Benson, Taylor Bradley, 3g each; Chloe Bremberg, 2g, 5a; Lily Kfoury, 4 saves; Sadie Walsh, 5 saves.

Bedford 15, Souhegan 14

Souhegan: Natalie Heimarck, 1g,1a, 2gb, 2dc; Izzy Stevenson, 2gb, 2dc; Lyla Kimball, 2g,1a, 3gb; Emma Kennedy, 2g, 1a; Libby Kennedy, 6g, 2a, 3gb, 8 dc; Sophie Jacobs, 2gb; Allison Jordan, 2 ct, 1gb; Lanai Hickman, 3g; Catie Schriever, 5 saves.

Winnacunnet 18, Memorial 3

Memorial: Elma Stitkovac, 2g,1a; Lily Hall, 1g.

GIRLS TENNIS

Salem 8, Londonderry 1

Mia Contarino, S, def. Jillian Mazzola 8-3; Molly Mosto, S, def. Ali Von Pichl 8-3; Chelsey Blanchette, S, def. Sarah Lamy 8-1; Jovanna Flaherty, S, def. April Edmunds 8-4; Madison Harding, S, def. Kalin Cregg 8-6; Riley Doyle, L, def. Juno Battaglia 8-6.

Contarino/Mosto, S, def. Mazzola/Von Pichl 8-1; Blanchette/Sidney Mikhael, S, def. Lamy/Edmunds 8-5; Flaherty, Amelia Cikacz, S, def. Olivia Joseph/Bianca Bethencourt 8-3.

Bedford 6, Pinkerton 3

Amelia Coyle (P) def Riley Novak 8-6; Mia Rivard (P) def Lucy Novak 8-3; Kaylee Raff (B) def Sophia Canderozzi 8-1; Anna Johnson (B) def Bridget Gorrie 8-4; Gabby Chouinard (P) def Elyse Flynn 8-4; Emmy Neal (B) def Emily Olson 8-0.

R. Novak/L. Novak (B) def Coyle/ Rivard 8-2; Raff/Johnson (B) def Canderozzi/Gorrie 8-4; Neal/Giada Bruno (B) def Olson/Leigha Lemay 8-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Goffstown 5, Winnacunnet 4

Chris Berry, W, def Gunner Burnham 8-5; Tyler Dionne, G, def AJ McLaughlin 8-2; Luke McLaughlin, W, def Coen Soucy 9-8 (9-7); Chris Umstead, G, def Grayson Belliveau 9-8 (7-2); Liam O'Brian, G,def Aiden Beck 9-8 (7-3; Jake Bates, G, def Drew Berry 8-3.

Berry / McLaughlin def Burnham / Soucy 8-0; AJ Mclaughlin / Beck def Dionne / O'Brian 8-0 Default; Bates / Umstead def Beliveau / Berry 8-4.

Goffstown record: 4-1.

Concord 8, Merrimack 1

Mikhail Agapov, M, def. Carter Pratt 8-6; Piper Kuepper, C, def. Jeremy Nigan 8-3; Martin Pennington, C, def. Wayne Alexander 8-0; Carl Sirrianna, C, def. Nithin Sathappan 9-7; Jonah Gaby, C, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-3; Oliver Quinn, C, def. Felix Rattunde 8-2.

Pratt/Pennington, C, def. Agapov/Sathappan 9-7; Kuepper/Sirrianna, C, def. Nigen/Alexander 8-5; Gaby/Oliver Quinn, C, def. Goldberg/Rattunde 8-3.

BASEBALL

Bedford 6, Bishop Guertin 4

Bedford: Jimmy Gilbert, winning pitcher, 3 IP, 3 ER, 4Ks; Gilbert, solo homer, single, 2 walks; Carter Crowley, double, single; Ryan O'Connor, Dom Tagliaferro, 2-for-4 each; Jack Hinton, RBI triple; Henry Dubois, RBI double.

Exeter 4, Portsmouth 3

Exeter: Schimoler, 5 1/3 IP, 4H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 Ks; Louie, 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Dever, double, single; LaFleur, double.

Portsmouth: Zingariello, 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; Zingariello, double, single.

SOFTBALL

Windham 6, Alvirne 0

Windham: Claire Ballard, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 10 Ks; Ballard, Kelly Wright and Arianna DeCotis, 2 hits each; Anna Mitrou, hit, 2 RBIs.

Keene 5, Windham 3 (Tuesday)

Windham: Anna Mitrou, Ava Runde, 2 hits each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Pinkerton 3, Dover 2

25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13

Pinkerton: Grant Lopshire, 10 digs; Ben Koelb, 17 assists, 2 aces; Kayden Layne, 16 kills, 10 digs; Trey Baker, 10 blocks; Jacke Lin, 2 aces.

Windham 3, Farmington 0

25-5, 25-14, 25-11

Windham: Ben Breen, 6 kills, 1 dig; Andrew Begley, 8 assists, 9 aces, 10 service points; Jack Begley, 2 blocks, Cian Adamchek, 10 service points.

Don't see your high school here? To report recaps, email schoolsports@unionleader.com.

Recaps of varsity high school events are submitted by coaches and correspondents.

Recaps should be emailed to schoolsports@unionleader.com.