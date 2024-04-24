High schools: Tokay's Young sets the bar high

Apr. 24—Tokay High senior Joshua Young made his mark at the Sacramento Meet of Champions on Saturday, setting a school record in the pole vault.

Young cleared the bar at 14 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt to break the school's 14-5 mark set by Jacob Shauberger in 2012, according to Tokay coach Haley Rhoads.

"It's pretty big to finally have that broken," Rhoads said via text. "He's been after it for a while now."

The mark was good for seventh place in the varsity invitational division at the elite meet at American River College.

"He had two really close misses at 15 afterwards as well," Rhoads said. "He's really hoping to keep improving his mark as the season comes to a close."

Young now has another school record in his sights — his current best in the 400-meter run is 51.73 seconds, and the school record is 50.10, set in 1988 by Ken Fuhrmeister.

Also competing at the meet on Saturday for Tokay were Jacob Ray (third in the varsity invitational high jump at 6-1), and Kayleen Tuavao (seventh in the varsity invitational discus at 112-11 and 10th in the varsity invitational triple jump at 33-7.5).

Lodi High had a number of competitors as well — for the girls, Gracelynne Duenas won the discus at 130-1 and was 14th in the shot put at 31-11.5, Keily Ramirez was third in the pole vault at 11-0, Kiah Aitken was fifth in the invitational 800 at 2:18.90 and 11th in the invitational 1,600 at 5:07.25, Zoe Aitken was sixth in the 1,600 at 5:15.32 and 19th in the invitational 3,200 at 11:35.23, Samantha Stone was 11th in the 3,200 at 11:43.07, Amelia Johnson was 23rd in the invitational 3,200 at 11:43.07, and Laena Burke was 23rd in the 3,200 at 12:08.66. For the Lodi boys, Stephen Holbo was fifth in the shot put at 49-4.5 and sixth in the invitational discus at 144-1, Mark Adkins was seventh in the 300 hurdles at 41.84 and 10th in the 110hurdles at 15.65, and Alex Mendoza was 18th in the 3,200 at 9:54.66.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Lodi 15, Tracy 5

Almost everybody in the Lodi lineup hit as the Flames piled up 14 hits and seven walks in Monday's victory at Zupo Field.

Vance Haskins led the way with a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs, Caiden Andes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brent Godina went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Gianni Brassesco went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Charlie Casazza singled and scored four times, and Noa Silvia, Snatino Ramirez, Riley Walker and Preston Plath each singled.

On the mound, Godina started and went four innings, with four runs (three earned) on two hits and four walks, while striking out five batters. Landon Beasley finished with three strikeouts in one inning, allowing one run on two hits.

Lodi (14-8, 6-4 in the TCAL) will play Tracy again today on the road, with the series finishing at 4 p.m. Friday back at Zupo Field.

Varsity: St. Mary's 6, Tokay 0

Three St. Mary's pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in Monday's series opener between the Tigers and the Rams.

Ryan Oliveri made the only appearance in the hits column from Tokay's lineup, with a double, while St. Mary's built a 12-hit day.

Tokay (9-14, 3-7 TCAL) and St. Mary's will face off again today at Zupo Field. The JV game went to St. Mary's, 10-0.

JV: Lodi 5, Tracy 0

Jake Focacci and Lucas Crowder combined for a two-hit shutout on Monday, with 11 strikeouts in five innings from Focacci and two strikeouts in two innings from Crowder.

On offense, Andrew Heinrich went 2-for-3, Jonathan Trillas and Kaleb Meidinger each had a triple, and Gio Pacella, Hunter Rau, Crowder and Maddix Diaz each singled.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity boys: Tracy 3, Lodi 0

The Flames dropped to 2-7 in TCAL play with Monday's 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 loss. Lodi will host Tokay today in the season finale.

Varsity boys: St. Mary's 3, Tokay 0

The Tigers also suffered a sweep on Monday, losing 25-17, 25-5, 25-22 to the Rams.

JV boys: Lodi 2, Tracy 0

The JV Flames stayed perfect in TCAL play with Monday's victory, with 11 aces and 23 kills as a team. Tyler Protz led with five aces, along with three from Benny Prieto, while Jakob Bentz scored 12 kills and Will Wood had eight.