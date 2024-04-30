High schools: Tigers stun Flames in baseball series opener at Zupo Field

Apr. 30—Game 1 went to the Tigers in a pitchers' duel.

The Tokay and Lodi baseball teams opened their three-game series on Monday in a game that went to Tokay, 2-1, with a complete game from Tokay pitcher Joey Galletti.

Galletti allowed four hits and four walks in seven innings, with three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Brent Godina went six innings for the Flames, striking out 13 while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.

Tokay, the home team Monday at Zupo Field, got on the board first in the second inning with some fancy baserunning from Tanner Johnson. The senior was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on an error off a pickoff attempt, then scored on a short chopper from Christian Olivares.

Tokay stranded runners on a second and third that inning, then put runners on second and third again in the third inning with no outs, only for Godina to strike out three straight.

Lodi evened the score in the top of the fourth inning when the Flames loaded the bases with two outs, and scored on an infield single from Chase Whiting that found room in the gap between shortstop and third base. Pinch runner Aiden Haynie scored on the play, but a groundout stranded runners on all corners a play later.

That's where the score stayed until the bottom of the seventh inning, when a Dante Rodriguez single drove in Galletti for the walk-off win.

Tokay improved to 10-16 with the win, and 4-9 in Tri-City Athletic League play. Lodi is 15-9, and holding on to third place in the TCAL at 7-5. Tracy, a 17-7 winner over West on Monday to improve to 5-7 in TCAL play, would need to sweep West while Tokay sweeps Lodi in order to tie with Lodi for third in the final league standings.

Lodi and Tokay will play again today at Zupo Field, with Lodi the home team now, at 4 p.m.

The Tigers suffered a one-hit shutout to St. Mary's on Friday for a Rams sweep. The JV game went to St. Mary's, 8-3.

Lodi's game Friday against Tracy was rained out after a downpour swept over the area. The Flames and the Bulldogs will finish their series on Thursday, 4 p.m. at Zupo Field.

TRACK AND FIELD

SVC Championship

Liberty Ranch placed second in the boys standings at the league championship on Saturday at Union Mine High, with 125 points to first-place El Dorado's 173. Galt placed fifth with 40 points.

In the girls standings, Liberty Ranch was fourth with 64 points, and Galt was sixth with six points.

Individually, The top four finishers in each event move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section D-4/5 meet.

On the boys side, Liberty Ranch had a number of wins: Kyle Oltmanns won the 1,600 at 4:31.36 and the 3,200 at 10:08.46, Yousef Diab won the 800 at 2:01.53, Larry Lucas won the 110 hurdles at 15.83, Joseph Brown won the 300 hurdles at 41.66, and the 4-by-400 relay team won at 3:28.55. Second-place finishes went to Diab in the 400 (51.59), Jimmy Lopez in the pole vault (11-0) and Camren Hudson in the long jump (10-6.25). Other Hawks advancing to the divisional meet at Oltmanns in the 800 (fourth at 2:08.22), Lucas in the 300 hurdles (third at 42.81), the 4-by-100 relay team (second at 44.44), Brown in the long jump (third at 19-11.75), and Elijah Farren in the triple jump (third at 36-8).

For the Liberty Ranch girls, Jade Brown won the triple jump at 31-3.5, while Sophia Felix was second in the long jump at 14-11 and Ellianna Keiser was second in the 300 hurdles at 51.21. Other Hawks qualifying to divisionals were Keiser in the 100 hurdles (third at 17.97), the 4-by-100 relay team (fourth at 53.61), the 4-by-400 relay team (second at 4:35.68), Halle Ory in the pole vault (fourth at 7-10), Felix in the triple jump (third at 30-9), and Kaeli Vang in the triple jump (fourth at 30-7.5).

For the Galt boys, the 4-by-800 relay team won at 8:50.81, and Kitto Gonzalez was second in the 3,200 at 10:23.18 and third in the 1,600 at 4:45.50. Also qualifying for divisionals were Hunter Freeman in the discus (third at 132-10), the 4-by-100 relay team (fourth at 44.84), and Micah Jones in the triple jump (fourth at 36-6). Emilyann Sheldon was Galt's lone girls qualifier after placing fourth in the 3,200 at 13:52.48).

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 14, Bradshaw Christian 3

The Hawks kept pace atop the SVC standings with Friday's victory, which saw Liberty Ranch break open a 2-1 game with 12 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Natalie Vigil led the way with a 4-for-5 day, with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ysabella Granata went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs, Shelby Duarte went 2-for-5 with three runs, Carlie Perez went 2-for-5, Paityn Snow doubled, and Cici Lathipanya-Kham, Khali Barrantes and Gracyn Graviette each singled.

In the circle, Snow went 4 2-3 innings with 10 strikeouts, and Perez struck out three in 2 1.3 innings of work.

Varsity: Galt 5, El Dorado 4

The Warriors pulled into a tie for third place in the SVC with Friday's victory, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the comeback.

Rianna Mayer led the charge with a 4-for-4 day with three RBIs, Lexi Maldonado went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Rachael Parkinson singled and scored tiwce, a Janelle Velasco and Paisley Zulim each singled. Galt (5-12, 4-6) is tied with Union Mine (5-9, 4-6) for third place in the SVC, prior to Monday's game at Rosemont (15-1, 9-1).