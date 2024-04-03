High schools: Tigers open TCAL with no-hitter; Tokay senior Joey Galletti shuts down West with 10 Ks

Apr. 2—There were two no-hitters thrown on Monday evening.

While the Astros' Ronel Blanco was mowing down the Blue Jays lineup in Houston, Tokay High senior Joey Galletti was taking care of West High's baseball team at Kofu Park in Lodi.

Both games ended in 10-0 scores as Tokay opened Tri-City Athletic League play with a victory.

Galletti threw 78 pitches across six innings, striking out 10 batters and walking one. A stout defense helped out behind him, including a tumbling catch at the end of a long run by right fielder Blake Goen.

At the plate, Brock Sell had a day, going 4-for-3 with a home run two doubles, five RBIs and three runs. Zack Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Landon Monte had a double, and Jake Sell, Ryan Oliveri and Conner Preap each singled. Preap finished with three runs.

Tokay (7-7, 1-0 TCAL) will play at West (5-8, 0-1) on Wednesday, then return to Kofu Park on Friday for the series finale.

Varsity: St. Mary's 7, Lodi 6

The Flames' league opener played out differently, with Lodi taking a loss in Stockton despite taking the lead with six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

St. Mary's scored four in the bottom of the frame for the walk-off win.

Lodi tallied eight hits to the Rams' five, with a 2-for-4 day from Charlie Casazza, a double from Vance Haskins, a double and two RBIs from Gianni Brassesco, a single and two RBIs each from Noah Silvia and Brent Godina, and singles from Lorenzo Lew and Preston Plath.

Lodi (8-5, 0-1 TCAL) and St. Mary's (9-4, 1-0) will face off today at Kofu Park before finishing the series Friday in Stockton.

JV: St. Mary's 5, Lodi 1

The JV Flames took a loss to open league play, with singles from Gio Pacelli, Jason Crawford, Jax Bennett, Jonathon Trillas and Kaleb Meidinger. Lodi is 9-6.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Tokay 11, Bear Creek 4

Tokay took a break from league play on Monday to play Bear Creek, scoring in every inning but the first to rack up 11 runs.

Three Tokay players went 3-for-5 to lead the attack: Claire Wilson had two doubles and two RBIs, Brooklyn Jeremic-Schaede had two RBIs and two runs, and Emma Misasi had a double, two RBIs and two runs. Michelle Estrada went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, Cloe Alves went 2-for-5 with a double, and Anabelle Sikich had two runs.

Jeremic-Schaeded pitched three innings with five strikeouts, and Sophia Galletti pitched four innings with four strikeouts.

Tokay (7-6) was scheduled to play at West on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity boys: West 3, Lodi 1

The Flames lost in four sets on Monday, losing 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 25-15. Lodi (2-10, 0-3 TCAL) will host Tracy today.

JV boys: Lodi 2, West 0

Tyler Protz finished with 12 kills and four aces as the JV Flames won 25-21, 25-20 on Monday. Will Wood added nine kills, Jakob Bentz had eight kills and Devin Bono had six kills.