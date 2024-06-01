High schools: TCAL softball award goes to Lodi pitcher Escalante after league title

Jun. 1—The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league softball team on Friday, with a high honor going to a Lodi High pitcher.

Senior Hannah Escalante was named the league's Most Valuable Pitcher, joining St. Mary's infielder Matea Muracka, the Most Valuable Player, as the league's two special awards.

Escalante compiled a 6-2 record in league play, and finished 9-4 overall this season, with a 1.68 earned-run average. In 79 innings, Escalante allowed 33 runs (19 earned) on 71 hits and 19 walks, while striking out 94 batters.

Several Lodi teammates made the first team in sophomore Allison Frank, junior Tealla Rivera and senior Janie Schallberger. Tokay senior Emma Misasi also made the first team.

Misasi, who missed the first part of the season with an ankle injury left over from basketball season, led Tokay with 28 hits this spring, batting .538 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 19 runs.

Lodi's Rivera tied for the team lead with 38 hits (along with freshman Abby Schweigerdt), batting .469 with eight doubles, 29 RBIs and 29 runs. Frank tallied 34 hits in a .400 season, with three home runs, 17 RBIs and 30 runs, while Schallberger had 33 hits (.393 average), two homers, eight triples, four doubles, 39 RBIs and 21 runs.

Second-team selections for Lodi were pitcher Ashlyn Jubrey, a junior, and fielders Schweigerdt and Kiki Mazza, a senior. Tokay junior Hannah Nava and freshman Brooklyn Jeremic-Schaede also made the second team.

Jubrey went 9-2 in the circle, including a 7-0 record in TCAL play, with a 2.08 ERA for the season. Schweigerdt batted .487 with eight doubles, 13 RBIs and 21 runs, and Maza batted .392 with nine doubles, 20 RBIs and 23 runs.

Tokay's Nava batted .375 with four doubles, 10 RBIs and 13 runs, while Jeremic-Schaede batted .358 with 15 RBIs and 16 runs.

The Flames went 13-2 in league play, tying with Tracy for a co-championship. Lodi earned the No. 6 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs, beating Turlock 11-2 in the first round before a 3-0 loss to Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals. Lodi finished with a 21-7 overall record.

Tokay finished 4-11 in TCAL play, and 10-13 overall.

Honorable mentions went to freshman Ellie Schallberger from Lodi (.286 batting average this year), along with Tokay seniors Clare Wilson (.333 average) and Michelle Estrada (.300 average).