High schools: Stewart hurls Pembroke baseball team into quarterfinals

May 31—Owen Stewart pitched an eight-hitter, helping the 11th-seeded Pembroke Academy baseball team past No. 6 Kingswood 6-4 in a Division II state tournament first-round game on Thursday in Wolfeboro.

Stewart allowed three earned runs, striking out three. The Pembroke offense was led by Devin Riel, who was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Josh Goyette was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The Spartans also received big contributions from Sean Bonisteel (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Andrew Fitzgerald (2-for-4, RBI).

Pembroke advanced to play a quarterfinal game on Saturday (2 p.m.) at Souhegan. The third-seeded Sabers received a first-round bye.

Girls lacrosse

Division I quarterfinals

Souhegan 10, Pinkerton 8: Libby Kennedy scored four goals and goalie Emma Crisman stopped seven shots, helping the Sabers into Saturday's semifinals. Izzy Stevenson and Lyla Kimball added two goals each, and Emma Kennedy and Natalie Heimarck also added goals for fourth-seeded Souhegan, which plays top-seeded Portsmouth on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Exeter High School.

Bedford 15, Exeter 8: Olivia Matthews scored six goals to lead the Bulldogs and Teagan Steele scored twice and added five assists. Madeline Kiley chipped in three goals and an assist.

Sophia Wilhelm, Karlie Scherpf and Izzy Steiner scored two goals each for the Blue Hawks.

Second-seeded Bedford plays No. 3 BG in the early semifinal on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Exeter.

Boys lacrosse

Division II first round

Windham 13, Kennett 4: Ryan Parke scored two goals and added two assists for the third-seeded Jaguars, who advanced to host Winnacunnet in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 5 p.m. Matt Desmarais scored four goals, Drew Grzyb had two goals and two assists, and AJ Martino scored twice for Windham.