Which high schools produce the most LSU football players?

Louisiana is loaded with football talent.

Every year, it shows up in the recruiting rankings, the NFL draft and across college football.

LSU has been and remains a huge beneficiary of that homegrown talent. There are several talent hotbeds across the state that have sent multiple recruits to Baton Rouge over the years.

Some in LSU’s backyard and others all the way up in North Louisiana.

Here are the 12 schools that have sent the most recruits to LSU this century.

Note: This data is pulled from CFBData and uses 247Sports rankings. It does not include players that walked on or transferred to LSU after signing with another program initially.

T9: Parkview Baptist

Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Parkview Baptist has sent six players to LSU this century, headlined by punter Brad Wing and LB Darry Beckwith.

Wing was one of the best punters in the sport and a member of LSU’s 2011 SEC title team. Beckwith was a starter on the 2007 national title team and earned all-conference honors in 2008.

Outside of those two, there aren’t many notable names from here. They’re the only two Parkview Baptist players to make it to the NFL.

T9: O. Perry Walker

The two biggest names out of Perry Walker are Anthony Johnson and Craig Davis.

Johnson was a five-star defensive tackle in the 2011 class who went on to be an impact player in LSU’s front and spend a few years in the NFL. Davis totaled 2,117 receiving yards from 2003-06 before the Chargers selected him in the first round of the 2007 draft.

LSU missed out on one of O. Perry Walker’s top talents in wide receiver Mike Wallace.

The most recent Perry Walker signee to play for LSU in DB Dwayne Thomas, who was a fixture and leader in LSU’s secondary for several years.

T9: IMG Academy

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise to see IMG here. The boarding school with a focus on athletics sends top prospects all over the country.

It’s not representative of where these players came from though. Many IMG prospects spend their early high school days somewhere else before finishing at IMG. These recruits might show up as “Florida” guys, but they often return home when making a college decision.

Several DBs have come to LSU from here. Among them, Grant Delpit, Eli Ricks and Saivion Smith. Both Ricks and Smith ended up transferring to Alabama.

Charles Turner, who emerged as LSU’s starting center last year, was an IMG product back in 2019.

Outside of IMG, this is the highest out-of-state school on this list.

Six recruits have come from here and three of them have been long snappers. That includes the Ferguson brothers, Reid and Blake. Both made NFL teams.

Most recently, LSU signed Paul Mubenga in the 2023 class. He’ll try to follow the footsteps of Vadal Alexander, another impact offensive linemen that signed with LSU out of Buford in 2012.

8: Destrehan

Destrehan is where all three Jefferson brothers played high school football. Jordan, Rickey, and Justin make up three of the seven Destrehan prospects this century.

The lone Destrehan product on LSU’s current roster is John Emery Jr., the five-star RB from the 2019 class.

This group will grow again next year with LSU commit LB Kolaj Cobbins being one of the headliners of LSU’s 2024 class.

There’s also Anthony Robinson, who 247Sports ranks as Louisiana’s 10th-best prospect in 2024, but LSU doesn’t seem that involved with his recruitment at the moment.

7: Edna Karr

LSU kept the Edna Karr pipeline going last cycle, signing three-star cornerback Ryan Robinson. In 2022, it was Tygee Hill.

A few steady contributors have come from here this century. WR/TE Racey McMath, EDGE Andre Anthony, and LB Donnie Alexander are Edna Karr products.

All seven recruits traced back here are from 2012 or later, making this connection one of the more recent ones.

T5: St. Augustine

With Tyrann Mathieu and Leonard Fournette coming from St. Augustine, no school has topped its star power.

Those two names alone make this a relevant source of talent for LSU.

This year, LSU added four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams from here. Continuing a good stretch of landing in-state offensive linemen.

Adams wouldn’t be the first successful OL to come from here either. NFL Pro Bowler Trai Turner is a St. Augustine product.

And while he didn’t play at LSU, current wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton played at St. Augustine and his presence on staff ensures that connection is in good health.

T5: Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge might not have produced the level of superstar other high schools on this list have, but there’s a steady trickle of talent coming from here.

The 2012 class featured WR Travin Dural and LB Lamar Louis. Both would go on to be impact players at LSU and leaders in their respective units.

Other four stars signed this century include Charles Alexander and John Williams.

T3: Catholic

Catholic has become synonymous with LSU. It’s a local Baton Rouge high school with connections to LSU that go beyond recruiting.

Every year, it seems Catholic is good for one or two blue-chip recruits.

LSU just signed 2023 WR Shelton Sampson Jr. out of Catholic. Last year, it was OT Emory Jones.

Former LSU running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrius Guice came to LSU after staring at Catholic as did punter Donnie Jones.

Back in the 70s, LSU landed Warren Capone. He’d go on to be one of the best LBs in LSU history.

LSU’s connections here are critical and continue to produce impact players.

T3: Archbishop Rummel

Three All-Americans this century have come from here: Craig Steltz, Kristian Fulton and Ja’Marr Chase.

Former LSU player and current Auburn receiver Koy Moore hails from Rumell, too.

In the 2023 class, LSU added CB Ashton Stamps. This is a place that produces elite talent at skill positions.

T1: John Curtis

Duke Riley Eagles

John Curtis sits just off the Mississippi River in West New Orleans.

It’s sent plenty of talent to LSU and the rest of the college football ranks over the years. One of the best players to come out of here — Joe McKnight — didn’t attend LSU. That’s a fact that still haunts many in Baton Rouge.

Former LSU LB and current NFL player Duke Riley played his ball at John Curtis as did former LSU TE/OL Dillon Gordon.

The top-ranked LSU recruit to come from John Curtis this century is five-star wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

LSU recently extended an offer to current John Curtis wide receiver Micheal Turner.

T1: West Monroe

West Monroe joins John Curtis in sending double-digit players to LSU this century.

The group is headlined by Andrew Whitworth. A former five-star tackle who will be joining the NFL Hall of Fame in the next few years.

Monroe is a good distance from LSU. These recruits aren’t always the slam dunk some South Louisiana kids are. Other schools know that and that’s why you’ll see Alabama recruiting the area.

Cam Robinson, a former five-star lineman, played as West Monroe before going on to star in Tuscaloosa.

But LSU grabs plenty of talent from North Louisiana. The most recent West Monroe recruit to end up in Baton Rouge is punter Peyton Todd.

Prior to the turn of the century, LSU signed Bradie James from here. Long ago, LSU legend Jerry Stovall played his high school ball here.

This is one of the best talent producers in the state and maybe the best in Louisiana’s northern region.

What school has the highest average recruit rating?

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Among schools with at least four LSU signees, Neville has the highest average recruit rating.

Neville alone played a huge part in Brian Kelly’s rebuild on the offensive line. Will Campbell and Zalance Heard are both Neville products.

Former LSU DL and national champion Rashard Lawrence is a Neville guy, too.

University Lab, Westgate and Bastrop also have high average recruit ratings.

What other out-of-state schools have strong LSU connections?

IMG and Buford were the only non-Louisiana schools to make the top list, but there are some others with significant connections too.

Marietta High School in Georgia sent LSU Anthony Jennings, Arik Gilbert, and most notably, BJ Ojulari.

Powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida produced Mason Taylor, Ed Alexander, Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez.

