High Schools: Pinkerton's Cunha hurls 2-hitter

May 15—Madi Cunha pitched a two-hitter, leading the Pinkerton Academy softball team past Portsmouth 5-0 on Wednesday. Cunha (6-0) walked two and fanned seven.

Paige Murray knocked in a pair of runs for the Astros (14-1), and Jenny Hiscox contributed a double and single and had an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Salem 10, Goffstown 2

Salem: Lucier, double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Olson, homer, single, 2 runs scored; Lucacio, double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; M. Beeley, homer, 3 RBIs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Thomas 16, Derryfield 9

Derryfield: Maddi Paolino, 5g,1a; Lilly Handwerk, 3g,1a; Lily Kfoury, 10 saves.

Londonderry 19, Malden (Mass.) Catholic 9

Londonderry: Ashleigh Leone, 7g,2a; Lexi Padykula, 4g; Eres DeLorey, 1g,3a.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Guertin 5, Salem 4

Mia Contarino, S, def. Sophia Sears 8-1; Molly Mosto, S, def. Sofia Zielinski 8-8 (7-4); Jocelyn Kriscuinas, BG, def. Chelsey Blanchette 8-3; Lidya Miller, BG, def. Jovanna Flaherty 8-1; Ina Kemme, BG, def. Madison Harding 8-1; Juno Battaglia, S, def. Arisa Saijit 8-8 (7-1).

Contarino/Mosto, S, def. Sears/Zielinski 8-6; Kriscuinas/Miller, BG, def. Flaherty/Battaglia 8-0; Kemme/Saijit, BG, def. Blanchette/Sidney Mikhael 8-4.

Pinkerton 5, Exeter 4

Amelia Coyle (PA) def Katie Rocha 9-8 (7-4); Mia Rivard (PA) def Ava Iaocobuci 8-1; Channie Ellis (E) def Sophia Canderozzi 8-4; Bridget Gorrie (PA) def Lydia Goldrick 8-3; Katie Turner (E) def Gianna Ghanem 8-3; Gabby Chouinard (PA) def Cate Phelps 8-5.

Rocha/Iaocobucci (E) def Coyle/Rivard 8-3; Canderozzi/Gorrie (PA) def Turner/Ellis 8-4; Phelps/Goldrick (E) def Lyndsay Hobson/Natalie Olson 8-2.

Records: Pinkerton, 8-5; Exeter 10-3.

Gilford 7, Inter-Lakes 2

Leann Levenson (G) def Laura Cove 8-1; Liz Albert (G) def Lily Morse 8-3; Marissa Anastasio (IL) def Natalie Clay 8-6; Allyson Onos (G) def Olivia Kimball 8-0; Isabelle Walton (G) def Hannah Nesbitt 8-1; Grace Powers (G) def Addi Harper 8-0.

Levenson/Albert (G) def Cove/Kimball 8-0; Morse/Anastasio (IL) def Clay/Onos 8-5; Walton/Powers (G) def Nesbitt/Harper 8-0.

Derryfield 9, Londonderry 0

Sophia Correnti def. Jillian Mazzola 8-0; Sofia Koshy def. Ali Von Pichl 8-0; Annabelle Crotty def. Sarah Lamy 8-2; Charlotte Smith def. April Edmunds 8-0; Pola Jankowska def. Kain Cregg 8-0; Sarina Punjabi def. Riley Doyle 8-2.

Correnti/Smith def. Mazzola/Von Pichl 8-0; Koshy/Crotty def. Lamy/Doyle 8-1; Jankowska/Lucy Yakola def. Edmunds/Olivia Josef 8-0. Record: Derryfield, 13-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Exeter 8, Pinkerton 1 (Tuesday)

Oliver Berardino, E, def. Sprague 8-5; Mahajan, P, def. Ewan Simard 8-6; Nick Meyers, E, def. Terrile 8-3; Owen Russell, E, Mahan 8-3; Pavel Pazourek, E, def. Malony 8-0; Nick Rosa, E, def. Welch 8-1.

Berardino/Simard, E, def. Sprague/Terrile 8-0; Meyers/Russell, E, def. Mahan/Majajan 8-3; Pazourek/Rose, E, def. Welch/Uber 8-2.

Bow 8, Goffstown 1

B. Rondeau, B, def Gunner Burnham 9-8 (TB 8-6); A. Barrieau, B, def Tyler Dionne 8-5; P Jurcins, B, def Coen Soucy 8-3; Liam O'Brian, G, def T. Abel 8-2; M Cocola, B, def Jake Bates 8-2

Barrieau/Jurcins, B, def Burnham/Soucy 9-8 (TB 7-4); Rondeau/Cocola, B, def Dionne/O'Brian 9-8 (TB 7-4); Abel/Jancarz, B, def Bates/Lyman 8-4

Records: Goffstown, 10-3; Bow, 10-3.

