High schools: Marini takes Lodi's first boys tennis singles title since 2010

Apr. 27—Ryan Marini can lay claim to a title that nobody else at Lodi High can — Tri-City Athletic League boys tennis singles champion.

Marini, a junior, swept through the league's bracket on Wednesday and Thursday to take the individual title. The school's last individual boys title came when Jon Sharp won the San Joaquin Athletic Association tournament in 2010, according to coach Jacob Neal.

Marini started his quest on Wednesday with a 10-0 win over St. Mary's Gavin Edwards, then defeated West's Joseph Kangapadan 10-1 in the quarterfinals. His final match of the day came in the semifinals, which expanded to full best-of-three matches. There, he defeated Tokay's Shaun Spencer 6-1, 6-2, setting up a showdown with defending individual champion Ardi Buhari of Lincoln, who took down Tracy's Dylan Ettinger 6-2, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

On Thursday, Marini and Buhari returned to West High to play the final as the doubles tournament began. Marini won the first set on a tiebreaker, 7-6, then held off the defending champion 6-4 in the second set to win the title.

Lodi had two other singles players, both of whom exited in the first round of the touranment — Jackson Stilwell went out with a 10-3 loss to Tracy's Eliot Schonbrobt, and Alex Sauceda lost 10-1 in the first round to Tracy's Ettinger.

Tokay had two entries — Spencer defeated Lincoln's Albert Miro-Wright 10-5 in the first round and Tracy's Schonbrobt in the quarterfinals before losing to Marini in the semifinals, and Marcos Ordaz lost 10-7 to St. Mary's Sebastian Lumapas in the first round.

In doubles play, Lodi's Kangxin Zuo and Nathan Leong won the consolation bracket after exiting in the first round of the championship with a 10-3 loss to Lincoln's Quang Le and Stefan Sanchez. While Le and Sanchez moved on to play for the championship, Zuo and Leon bounced back with a 9-8 win over West's Evan and Mason, a forfeit win over a St. Mary's team, and an 8-3 win over Tokay's Ordaz and Jordan Abellera.

That is not the last the Flames will play this season — the Sac-Joaquin Section released its team playoff brackets on Friday, and Lodi was awarded the No. 8 seed in Division II. Lodi will host No. 9 Vacaville on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Lodi 11, West 0

Ashlyn Jubrey pitched a no-hitter in the Flames' victory on Thursday, striking out nine and walking two in a five-inning game shortened for the 10-run rule.

On offense, almost everyone in the lineup reached base on a hit — Janie Schallberger went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs, Abby Scheigerdt went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kiki Mazza went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Tealla Rivera went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Meddie Ehlers went 2-for-3, Taylor Blank singled and drove in two runs, and Allison Frank and Ellie Schallberger each singled.

Lodi (18-6, 11-2 in the TCAL) will host Tracy on Tuesday with a chance to pull into a tie atop the league standings with the Bulldogs. Thursday's JV game went to Lodi, 15-0.

Varsity: Lincoln 15, Tokay 5

The Tigers had nine hits and five runs, but Lincoln's bats were hot to send Tokay to a 10-11 overall record (4-9 in the TCAL).

Tokay plays at St. Mary's on Tuesday. Thursday's JV game went to Lincoln, 19-9.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 6, Galt 1

Hawks pitcher Kade Lecompte held the Warriors to three hits in Thursday's Liberty Ranch victory, with eight strikeouts and a walk to complete the season sweep over Galt.

On the other side, Liberty Ranch had 11 hits, with a 3-for-3 day with two runs from Vance Moe, a 2-for-3 day from Derek Nelson with a double and two RBIs, a 2-for-4 day from Lecompte with two RBIs, and 2-for-3 day from Mario Rubalcava, a double from Garrett Owen, and singles from Theodore Seidel and Nolan House.

Liberty Ranch (14-6, 8-4 in the SVC) will host Rosemont today, then play a home-and-home series next week against El Dorado. Galt (2-16, 1-11 SVC) will play two against Rosemont next week, with a makeup game against Union Mine on May 3.

A busy week

Next week is a busy one for the sports scene in Lodi, with key showdowns happening each day. Here's a list of the competitions happening on each day:

Monday — Lodi and Tokay will compete at the TCAL golf championship at Tracy Golf & Country Club; Lodi and Tokay will play the first game of a three-game series at Zupo Field.

Tuesday: Tokay hosts the TCAL badminton tournament; Lodi and Tokay play Game 2 of their series; Lodi softball will host Tracy with a chance to pull into a tie with the Bulldogs atop the TCAL standings; and Lodi's boys tennis team, the No. 8 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-II playoffs, will host No. 9 Vacaville.

Wednesday: The SJS swim championships begin in Elk Grove with the girls trials; the TCAL track and field championships begin with trials at Tokay High; Lodi and Tokay baseball will finish their series, with Tokay needing to take all three to keep Lodi out of the playoffs.

Thursday: Section swim continues with the boys trials in Elk Grove; Lodi and Tokay softball will play their third game against each other this spring at Lodi Softball Complex.

Friday: The section swim finals take place in Elk Grove; the TCAL track and field finals take place at Tokay High.