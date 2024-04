High Schools: Londonderry girls, Hanover's Boone are simply perfect

Apr. 16—Elisabeth Kearney and Abby Austen combined on a perfect game, leading Londonderry past Manchester Central-Memorial 13-0 in a Division I softball game shortened to five innings on Tuesday at Padden Field.

Kearney worked three innings, Austen two. Londonderry's Ginny Flaherty had a pair of homers for five RBIs while Addison Browning added a homer and three RBIs. Austen and Zoey Nelson added two singles each.

In baseball, sophomore Alex Boone pitched a perfect game, leading Hanover past ConVal 5-0 in a Division II opener Monday.

Boone fanned 12 over seven innings, including four of the last five hitters. He also had two hits.

Jackson McBride had a triple, double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bears.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop Guertin 18, Salem 4

BG (2-0): Sean McGarry, 3g, 4a; Brady Dumont, 3g,3a; Carter Jozokos, 3g; Caleb Yeung, Owen King, 2g,2a each; Will Murphy, Michael MacDonough, 3 saves each.

Bedford 13, Pinkerton 6

Bedford (2-0): Derek Kulesza, 6g; Bennett Matthews, 3g,5a; Brody Helton, 2g,1a; Evan Capello, 2g; Ethan Conn, 6 saves.

Pinkerton (2-2): Jimmy Erickson, 3g; Matt Morrison, 1g,2a; Owen Perkins, 8 saves.

Memorial-Central 7, North 6, OT

Memorial-Central (1-2): Brian Baumgardner, GWG in OT; Talen Perron, 4g; Joey Velez, Trevor Wong, 1g; Cam Valez, 12 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Campbell 12, Inter-Lakes 4

Campbell: Ava Grant, 6g; Maddie Cuvelier, 3g,1a; Melina Girgis, 2g; Abby Guerrette, 1g,1a.

Derryfield 16, Lebanon 5

Derryfield: Maddy Paolino, Chloe Bremberg, 4g each; Lilly Handwerk, 3g; Alex Benson, 2g; Lily Kfoury, 5 saves.

BASEBALL

Bedford 13, BG 3

Bedford: Dom Tagliaferro, 2-run homer; Carter Crowley, 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Patrick Foulis, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Foulis, 5.1 IP, 3R, 6 Ks; Jack Hinton, 2-for-3; Maggie Foxx, 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Hollis-Brookline 15, Milford 3

Milford: Anna Philbrick, Haley Harrington, 2 hits each; Molly Miles, Nadia Dutton, Philbrick, RBI each.

BOYS TENNIS

Bishop Guertin 8, Spaulding 1

Singles

Jack Kostansek (BG) def. Cam Bastian 9-7; Evan Deyak (BG) def. Jackson Emrich 8-4; Jaime Gomez-Herrera (BG) def. George Mitropolous 8-3; Jonny Perrot (BG) def. Griffin Baughmar 8-6; Max Moynihan (BG) def. Camden Smith 8-4; Cole D Poland (S) def. Charlie Debrowski 8-5.

Doubles

Kostansek/Deyak (BG) def. Bastian/Emrich 8-4; Moynihan/Parrot (BG) def. Mitropolous//Hunter 8-2; Gomez-Herrera/Lizotte (BG) def. Camden/Griffin 8-4.

Manchester Central 6, Merrimack 3

Singles

Nick Chiesa, MC, def. Mikhail Agapov 8-1; Nate Bannister, MC, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-3; Wayne Alexander, M, def. Joey McGuire 8-6; Liam Hannan, MC, def. Nithin Sathappan 8-1; Tri Vu, MC, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-2; Felix Rattunde, M, def. Bannan Harris-Foley 8-3.

Doubles

Chiesa/Bannister, MC, def. Agapov/Sathappan 8-1; Hannan-Vu, MC, def. Nigen/Alexander 8-3; Goldberg/Rattunde, M, def. McGuire-Harris-Foley 8-5.

Alvirne 7, Pinkerton 2

Singles

Sam Hergebahn, A, def. Landon Sprague 8-1; Arav Mahajan, P, def. Zack Proulx 8-3; Caleb Lambert, A, def. Anthony Terrile 8-5; Sean Mendes, A, def. Killian Mahan 8-6; Michael Saab, P, def. Dylan Burke 8-5; Joey Allison, A, def. Quinten Malony 8-3.

Doubles

Proulx/Lambert, A, def. Sprague/Terrile 8-4; Hergebahn/Burke, A, def. Mahajan/Saab 8-4; Mendes/Allison, A, def. Mahan/Uber 8-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Littleton 9, Inter-Lakes 0

Singles

Kaitlyn Ilacqua (L) def Laura Cove 8-0; Lauryn Corrigan (L) def Kiera Moynihan 8-1; Addison Hadlock (L) def Lily Morse 8-1; Hannah Whitcomb (L) def Marissa Anastasio 8-0; Kierra Charest (L) def Addison Harper 8-2; Ella Horsch (L) def Olivia Kimball 8-0.

Doubles

Ilacqua / Hadlock (L) def Cove / Moynihan 8-1; Corrigan / Whitcomb (L) def Morse / Anastasio 8-5; Charest / Horsch (L) def Harper / Kimball 8-0.

Bedford 8, Manchester Central 1

Singles

Emily Leclerc (C) d. Riley Novak 8-0; Lucy Novak (B) d. Katie Mulcahy 8-1; Anna Johnson (B) d. Grace Manning 8-1; Elyse Flynn (B) d. Catherine Tenn 8-3; Giada Bruno (B) d. Nevaeh Marineau 8-2; Emmy Neal (B) d. Nancy Apollo

Doubles

Novak/Novak (B) d. Leclerc/Mulcahy 8-2; Raff/Johnson (B) d. Marineau/Tenn 8-2; Flynn/Akshara(B) d. Manning/Apollo 8-2