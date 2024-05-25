High schools: Lodi's Godina named TCAL's co-Offensive Player of the Year

May 25—The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league selections on Thursday, and a number of Lodi and Tokay players are featured, including the co-Offensive Player of the Year in Lodi senior Brent Godina.

Godina, who played first base and pitcher this season, shared the offensive award with St. Mary's senior Tyson Reis. The MVP award went to St. Mary's senior Michael Quedens, and Pitcher of the Year went to St. Mary's sophomore Nico Bavaro. The Rams went 15-0 in TCAL play, and on Thursday beat Rocklin 6-1 for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title.

Lodi placed second in the TCAL at 10-5, and Tokay was fifth at 4-11.

Godina finished the season with a .397 batting average (31 hits in 78 at-bats), belting five home runs (all during league play), seven doubles, 25 RBIs and 11 runs. He also led the team with 12 pitching appearances and 10 starts, compiling a 6-3 record with a 2.01 earned-run average and 80 strikeouts.

First-team selections went to Lodi outfielder Charlie Casazza, Tokay infielder Brock Sell, and Lodi utility player Vance Haskins.

Casazza batted .302 this spring, with two triples, two doubles, six RBIs and 15 runs. Haskins batted .258 with three doubles, nine RBIs and 11 runs, and also made nine starts on the mound, with a 4-3 record, a 2.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Sell led Tokay with a .413 batting average (26 hits in 63 at-bats), with a pair of homers, five triples, six doubles, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He also made nine pitching appearances with a 3.68 ERA, and 47 strikeouts.

Second-team selections went to Lodi infielders Gianni Brassesco and Lorenzo Lew, Lodi outfielders Caiden Andes and Noah Silvia, Tokay outfielder Tanner Johnson, Tokay pitcher Joey Galletti and Lodi catcher Chase Whiting.

Honorable mentions for Lodi included Preston Plath and Rylan Takahashi, and for Tokay included Blake Goen and Ryan Oliveri.