High schools: Lodi stunt team takes top honors in TCAL awards

May 20—The Tri-City Athletic League released its stunt post-season awards recently, with a few Lodi athletes receiving high honors after a 6-0 league championship season.

Tumbler of the year went to Serinamarie Galvan, Flyer of the Year went to Hailey Jette (who was the team's high scorer with 191 points), and Coach of the Year went to Lodi coach Brittany Lampson.

First team selections went to Lily Grover (who was second on the team with 188 points scored), Isabelle Hoedeman, Izzy Gutierrez, Bella Godinez, Bella Silvia and Grace-Lynn Cacay. On the second team was Brooklun Lord, and honorable mention went to Caydance Nowak, Karlie Contreras, Addison Boyle and Ruby Lozano.

Following their 6-0 run through the TCAL, Lodi competed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Stunt Tournament on April 26, falling out of the tournament with a 15-11 loss to Folsom, which saw the program's first partner-stunt 6 performed by Hoedeman, Nowak, Becca Banning and Alicia Koussa.

The Flames have five graduating athletes who are planning to continue their cheer careers in college — Madison Silva and Abigayle Kaulitzke at Menlo College, and Godinez at Sonoma State, Hoedeman and Gutierrez at UC Santa Barbara.