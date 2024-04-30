High schools: Leone helps Londonderry girls to victory

Apr. 29—Ashleigh Leone had a hat trick, leading the Londonderry girls lacrosse team past Dover 10-7 on Monday.

Leone added two assists for the Lancers, who improved to 3-4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Londonderry 10, Dover 7

Londonderry: Leone, 3g, 2a; Washington, 1g,2a; Delorey, 2g; Naar, 1g; Rogers, 1g, 1a; Edmunds, 2g.

Kennett 14, Spaulding 1

Spaulding: Kate McCawley, 1g; Izzy Orrell, 17 saves.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 4, Pembroke 2, 8 innings

Lebanon: Brandis, winning pitcher.

Pembroke: Owen Stewart, 7 strong innings; Stewart, 2-for-4; Devin Riel, double.

Hanover 4, Bow 2

Hanover (3-3): Alex Boone, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 Ks; Jackson McBride, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jake Toulmin, 2 singles.

Bow: Larabee, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Webber, 3 singles; Abbate, double, single.

Campbell 10, Hopkinton 7

Campbell: Braydon White, homer; Hunter Henderson, 4-for-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Derryfield 8, Pinkerton 1

Sophia Correnti, D, def. Amelia Coyle 8-3; Mia Rivard, P, def. Sofia Koshy, 9-7; Annabelle Crotty, D, def. Sophia Canderozzi; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Gabby Chuinard 8-2; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Lindsay Hobson 8-0; Sarina Punjabi, D, def. Lily Pocrass 8-0

Correnti/Smith, D, def. Coyle/Rivard, 8-4; Koshy/Crotty, D, def. Chuinard/Leigha Lemay, 8-2; Jankowska/Lucy Yankola, D, def. Canderozzi/Eloise Clark 8-1.

Derryfield 9, Concord 0 (Monday)

Correnti def. Nadia Hanna 8-0; Koshy def. Maddie Mikkelson 8-0; Crotty def. Sarah Saleem 8-0; Smith def. Gracie Lorden 8-1; Jankowska def. Kat Tewksbury 8-0; Punjabi def. Malia Moffett 8-0.

Correnti/Smith def. Hanna/Mikkelen 8-0; Koshy/Crotty def. Saleem/Lorden 8-1; Jankowska/Yankola def. Tewksbury/Vanesse Rice 8-0.

Manchester Central 7, Alvirne 2

Emily Leclerc (C) d. Emma Coppi 8-0; Katie Mulchay (C) d. Lilly Belmore 8-3; Grace Manning (C) d. Zailyn Oleary 8-4; Samantha Schiller (A) d. Catherine Tenn 9-8 (8-6); Nevaeh Martineau (C) d. Courtney Anderson 9-7; Emma Blaisdell (C) d. Ella Proux 8-2

Leclerc/Blaisdell (C) d. Coppi/Oleary 8-0; Marineau/Tenn (C) d. Schiller/Anderson 8-3; Alvirne won #3 doubles by default.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bow 17, Milford 2

Milford: Dylan MacLeod, Braydon Atwood, 1g each.

Derryfield 19, Merrimack Valley 2

Derryfield (8-1): Jackson Hatfield, 3g,1a; Chili Cabot, 3g,4a; John Kramer, 3g,2a; Cooper Ketcham, 3g,1a; Brady Doldo, 2g,2a; Dom Cercone, Max Fowler, 1g,1a; Garrett Lande, Ryan Maxwell, Tad Faulkner, 1g each; Michael Frunbeck, 1a; Logan Purvis, 16/17 on faceoffs; Dylan Clyne, 6/7 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 4 saves; Jackson DeYoung, 2 saves.

MV (2-2): John Smith, 1g,1a; Justin Beck, 1g; Frank Sigma, 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

Salem 18, Bedford 2

Olson, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Lucacio, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Lucier, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; M. Beeley, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Poulin, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; A. Beeley, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored.

Londonderry 12, Bishop Guertin 2

Londonderry: Kearney, 5IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12Ks; Flaherty, 3 singles, 2 runs scored; Cutuli, homer, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Browning, 1 single, 3 RBIs; Kearney, double, single; Campo, 2 singles.

Pinkerton 14, Trinity-West 1

Pinkerton (8-0): Madi Cunha (4-0): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Avery Carvalho, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Maddy Moore, double; Abby Carvalho, double, single; Maddy Schoenbenberger, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Izzy Fall, single, 2 RBIs.

Campbell 12, Milford 4

Milford: Hannah Harrington, Mya Coombs, 2 hits each.

