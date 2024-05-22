High schools: Last Lodi golfer finishes at NorCal

May 21—Lodi High's boys golf season is officially over.

A.J. Salvetti, the only Flame golfer to advance past the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, carded an 11-over 83 at the CIF NorCal Championship on Monday at Berkeley Country Club.

Salvetti's score tied him for 59th in the tournament.

The top three teams, plus the top nine individuals apart from those qualifying teams, advance to the state championship, which is May 29 at San Gabriel Country Club. Stevenson High took the top team spot with a 371, with De La Salle and Crystal Springs Uplands tying for second at 375 to qualify.

The final individual to qualify individually was Tamalpais High's Hayden Thill, who tied for 10th overall with a 1-over 73. The low overall score was De La Salle's Josh Kim with a 4-under 68.