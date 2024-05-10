High schools: Hawks and Warriors compete at D4 track meet

May 9—Athletes from Galt and Liberty Ranch joined the first day of competition at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4/5 Championships on Wednesday at Riverbank High.

Though the meet brought the two divisions together, the competition was divided into the two divisions. The champion from each division qualifies for the section Masters meet, along with the best three marks between the two divisions.

Wednesday's action consisted of preliminaries in the track events, and finals in half of the field events, which don't have prelims.

In the finals action, several local athletes competed but did not move on to the Masters. On the boys side, Galt's Hunter Freeman placed sixth in D-4 in the discus at 120 feet, 10 inches, Galt's Micah Jones was 13th in the triple jump at 34-1.5, and the 4-by-800 relay team placed eighth at 9:07.00.

For the girls, Galt's Halle Ory placed eighth in the pole vault at 6-11, Liberty Ranch's Kaeli Vang was 11th in the triple jump at 30-8.25, and Liberty Ranch's Jade Brown placed 14th in the triple jump at 29-9.

In the prelims, the top nine in each event moves on to the D-4 finals, which is today, except for the 800, which moves 12 into the finals.

On the boys side, Liberty Ranch's Yousef Diab finished second in both the 400 (51.91) and the 800 (2:07.08) to qualify for the finals, with teammate Larry Lucas placing second in the 110 hurdles (15.23) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.83) to move on in both. Liberty Ranch's Joseph Brown placed third in the 300 hurdles (41.74) to qualify as well, while the Hawks' 4-by-400 relay team took the top time in D-4 at 3:31.63. Liberty Ranch's 4-by-100 team placed four at 44.18, and Galt's 4-by-100 relay placed ninth at 45.61, to both move on.

In the girls prelims, Liberty Ranch's Ellianna Keiser qualified in two events, placing third in the 100 hurdles at 16.97 and sixth in the 300 hurdles at 50.91. The Liberty Ranch 4-by-400 relay team moved on at seventh (4:28.56) and the 4-by-100 relay team missed out in 11th (53.81).