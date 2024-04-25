High Schools: Goffstown's Hujsak no-hits Timberlane

Apr. 24—Cam Hujsak pitched a no-hitter, leading Goffstown to a 7-0 win over Timberlane in Division I baseball on Wednesday.

Hujsak walked one and fanned 11. He also contributed two hits, as did Dillon Gaudet.

The Grizzlies improved to 4-2.

BG takes showdown in boys lacrosse

Caleb Yeung scored in the second overtime, giving Bishop Guertin a 13-12 victory over Bedford on Tuesday night in a battle of Division I boys lacrosse contenders.

Yeung finished with four goals for the Cardinals (3-2). Brady Dumont added three and Owen King two. BG goalie Will Murphy made 14 saves.

Brody Helton led all scorers with five goals for the Bulldogs (3-1), and Bennett Matthews and Derrick Kulesza added two goals and one assist apiece. Kevin Sheridan had 11 ground balls and four caused turnovers for Bedford, and goalie Ethan Conn made 15 saves.

BASEBALL

Windham 12, Spaulding 4

Windham: Martino, 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 Ks; Armstrong, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Sullo, triple, double; Martino, triple; Arinello, 3 singles, 2 RBIs.

Spaulding: Mercedes, homer.

Bedford 8, Concord 4

Bedford: Jimmy Gilbert, 6 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 Ks; Gilbert, single, RBI double; Jake Oster, double, RBI, 2 SB; Dom Tagliaferro, 2-run double; Henry Dubois, Patrick Foulis, RBI single each.

SOFTBALL

Spaulding 4, Windham 3

Windham: Anna Mitroe, 3 hits, 3 runs scored; Ari DiCotis, hit, 2 RBIs; Kelly Wright, Claire Ballard pitched well.

Londonderry 3, Concord 0

Londonderry: Kearney, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 17 Ks; Flaherty, double, single; Austen, triple, single, RBI; Kearney, double, RBI; Cutuli, triple.

Concord: Wachter, 6 IP, 8H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 13 Ks; Duford, double.

Exeter 8, Alvirne 0

Exeter (5-2): Annie Christiana, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Summer LeClerc, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Kristen Bickford, 3 hits; Bickford (WP), 4 H, 3 Ks.

BOYS LACROSSE

Windham 11, Winnacunnet 9 (Tues.)

Windham: Ryan Parke, 4g, 1a; Nate Crowley, 2g 1a; Josh Trudel, 3g,1a.

Windham 15, Nashua South 0 (Wed.)

Windham: Ryan Parke, 4g,2a; Nate Crowley, 1g,4a; Matt Desmaris, 4g,2a; Casey Kramer, 6 saves.

Bedford 19, Dover 6

Bedford (4-1): Luke Purnell, 5g, 3a; Bennett Matthews, 3g, 3a; Derek Kulesza, 3g, 2a.

Dover (1-3): Micah Krick, 3g; Dom Chalifour, 22 saves.

girls LACROSSE

Pinkerton 16, Londonderry 11

Pinkerton: Schnider, 4g; Pinardi, Lisauskas, Collins, 3g each; Perkins, Eckerman, Doyle, 1g each.

Londonderry: Washington, Melia, 3g each; Naar, Delorey, Leone, Leonardo, O'Neill, 1g each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 1

25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22

Pinkerton: Kaden Layne, 12 kills, 6 digs; Ben Koelb, 14 assists; Myles Melim, 3 aces; Trey Baker, 3 blocks.