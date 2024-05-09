High schools: Goffstown's Durham shuts out Trinity

May 8—Noah Durham pitched a three-hit shutout, leading the Goffstown baseball team past Trinity 8-0 on Tuesday.

Durham fanned seven. He was also 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

Aiden McKelligan was 3-for-3 (singles) with two runs batted in for the Grizzlies, and Adam Lafond added a pair of singles and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Pinkerton 7, Merrimack 5

Pinkerton: Braiser, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Marshall, homer, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Caruso, double, 3 RBIs.

Merrimack: Brown, triple, single, 2 runs scored; Sousa, 2 singles, run; Retey, 2 singles; Medloch, double, run, RBI.

Exeter 12, Windham 2

Exeter: Keaveney, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Louie, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Schimoler, 3 singles, 3 runs scored; Adams, double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Keaveney, double, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs.

Windham: Koutrobis, 2 singles.

Winnacunnet 9, BG 4

BG: Gavin Santos, Jackson Goldstein, AJ Holmes, single each.

BOYS TENNIS

Goffstown 7, Kennett 2

Tyler Dionne, G, def Dauyn Bailey 8-4; Coen Soucy, G, def Noah Hembree 8-5; Liam O'Brian, G, def Jack Hisler 8-3; Jake Bates, G, def Dan Taporov 8-2; Austin Roberts, K, def Adrian Lyman 8-2; Skylar Lyman, G, def Jack Calderwood 8-1.

Dionne/O'Brian, G, def Bailey/Hisler 8-2; Soucy/Bates, G, def Taporov/Roberts 8-2; Hembree/Porter, K, def S Lyman/Eli Douglas 8-2

Records: Goffstown, 8-1; Kennett, 2-6.

Spaulding 7, Merrimack 2

Jackson Emrich, S, def. Mikhail Agapov 8-2; Cam Bastien, S, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-3; George Mitropolous, S, def. Wayne Alexander 8-6; Griffin Baughman, S, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-3; Felix Rattunde, M, def. Cole Deangelis-Poland 8-6; Camden Smith, S, def. Lucas Allgayer 8-0.

Bastien/Emrich, S, def. Agapov/Goldberg 8-5; Mitropolous/Hunter Pelinski def. Alexander/Rattunde 8-6; Nigen/Allgayer, M, def. Deangelis-Poland/Ronnie Boisvert 8-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Profile 5, Inter-Lakes 4

Elaine DiMaggio (P) def Laura Cove 8-0; Lily Morse (IL) def Nina Glavac 8-3; Marissa Anastasio (IL) def Ani Glavac 8-1; Addison Koehler (P) def Olivia Kimball 9-8 (5); Lilly Hodgdon (P) def Hannah Nesbitt 8-1; Adiline MacKenzie-Prouxl (P) def Paige LaFavre 8-5.

Cove/Kimball (IL) def DiMaggio/A Glavac 8-6; Morse/Anastasio (IL) def Koehler/Hodgdon 8-3; N Glavac/MacKenzie-Prouxl (P) def Nesbitt/LaFavre 8-1.

Salem 6, Merrimack 3

Katie Costa, M, def. Mia Contarino 8-3; Molly Mosto, S, def. Lina Eldeib 9-7; Chelsey Blanchette, S, vs Lily Fanchiang 8-1; Maya Scott, M, def. Madison Harding 8-6; Juno Battaglia, S, def. Maddy Allen 8-4; Sidney Mikhaelm, S, def. Kayla Scott 8-4.

Costa/Jess Harden, M, def. Contarino/Mosto 8-5; Blanchette,/Mikhael def. Eldeib, Fanchiang 9-7; Battaglia/Harding, S, def. Leanie Haddad/Emily Threialt 8-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Pinkerton 10, Concord 3

Pinkerton (7-5): Cody Santomassimo, 3g; Jimmy Erickson, Adam Scala, 2g each; Cole Summers, 3a; Matt Morrison, Ricky Wong, 1g,1a each; Ben Quintiliani, 1g; Owen Perkins, 5 saves; Dylan Stingel, 11/16 on faceoffs.

Concord (4-7): Ben Ryder, 2g; Jaden Haas, 1g; Carter Doherty, 2a; Logan Shimer, 15 saves.

TRACK AND FIELD

Windham in tri-meet with Exeter, North

Windham highlights

Boys

Samuel Becht, 1st in 3,200 (11:34.70); Ryan Gilsanen, 2nd in 3,200 (12:16.46).

Girls

Riley Morgan, 1st in 3,200 (14:04.11); Allyson Dyer, 2nd in pole vault (7-1); Isabella Schreiner, 1st in high jump (4-4) and 3rd in 100m hurdles (18.89); Laurel Wright, 2nd in triple jump (30-5.5) and 3rd in 300m hurdles (56.71).